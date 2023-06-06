florida-news

2 stabbed after fight at Orlando bar: deputies

June 6, 2023
ORLANDO, Fla.
Two people were taken to local hospitals after they were attacked at an Orlando bar with an “edged weapon” early Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies said the attack happened shortly before 3 a.m. following a fight at the Tipico Monte Bar on W Lancaster Road.

The victims’ conditions were not immediately available and authorities have not released information regarding a potential suspect(s).

An investigation is ongoing.

