2 suspects arrested after 2 teenagers die in Tampa crash, police says

On May 28, 2021, two teenagers misplaced their lives in a automobile coincidence in Tampa, Florida, and two suspects were arrested in reference to the incident, in keeping with the Tampa Police Department.

The coincidence befell round 10:42 p.m, when 18-year-old Savion Griggs and a 17-year-old male, using a black 2012 Kia Optima and a 2016 Hyundai Sonata respectively, had been touring north on S. twentieth Street. The two cars had been in other lanes, with Griggs in the center and the 17-year-old suspect in the interior lane.

The police record states that the 17-year-old suspect was once converting lanes and struck the left rear fender of Grigg’s automobile, inflicting it to veer off the facet of the street and collide with a chainlink fence. The two sufferers, a boy and lady elderly 18 and 17 years previous, had been discovered useless on the scene.

Although the reason for the crash continues to be below investigation, velocity seems to were an element. As a consequence, Griggs has been charged with two counts of vehicular murder, whilst the 17-year-old suspect faces fees of vehicular murder and using and not using a legitimate driving force’s license.

