2 suspects in Seattle woman’s slaying arrested in Cambodia after fleeing Dallas, FBI says

Two women charged in the slaying of a 23-year-old Seattle woman who disappeared in Deep Ellum were arrested this week in Cambodia after authorities say they went on the run in late December.

The FBI said its agents helped Cambodian law enforcement arrest Nina Tamar Marano, 50, and Lisa Jo Dykes, 58. Court officials said the pair, who are married, had removed their judge-mandated GPS monitors and could not be reached.

The women each face a count of murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Marisela Botello Valadez, 23, and also have been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. They had been free on bond since May.

Charles Anthony Beltran, 32, also faces a count of murder and has been in custody at the Dallas County jail since April, with bail set at $500,000.

The women’s ankle monitors lost their signals within minutes of each other on Christmas morning in the 1600 block of S. Good Latimer Expressway, just south of downtown Dallas, according to a notice filed by an officer in charge of monitoring them.

The pair didn’t respond to multiple calls, emails and texts from officers after they went missing, the document says.

Dykes’ lawyer, Heath Harris, had not been notified of her arrest when reached Saturday night and was surprised the women had been in Cambodia. Marano’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Harris said their fleeing wasn’t evidence of guilt. Evidence that will come out in court will show that the women feared Beltran and people he associated with, Harris said.

“I don’t believe they fled because they felt they were guilty of murder. I believe they fled because they are concerned for their safety and they didn’t want to have to cooperate against the co-defendant,” Harris said.

Botello’s disappearance

Botello was visiting a friend in Dallas and went out alone the night of Oct. 4, 2020. She was last seen alive early the next morning in Deep Ellum, where security footage showed her leaving a bar with Beltran.

The friend told Botello’s family she never returned to his home, and she was reported missing. She missed her flight home to Seattle and there was no activity on her cellphone, bank account or social-media accounts.

Beltran admitted to meeting Botello in Deep Ellum before taking her to his Mesquite home, where they had sex before falling asleep, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit. He told detectives that when he woke up, he found Dykes on top of Botello, holding a knife and making a stabbing motion with one hand while holding Botello’s neck with the other.

Beltran said he then pushed Dykes, knocking her and Botello to the floor before Marano came into the room and shoved him out of the way, according to the affidavit. Beltran left the room, got dressed and fled, the affidavit says.

When Beltran returned to the home, the bedroom was clean and the women told him everything had been taken care of, the document says. Phone records showed Dykes and Marano left the home and drove to a wooded area near Hutchins that was close to several bodies of water before returning, police said.

Botello’s body was found March 24 in a wooded area near East Belt Line and Post Oak roads in Wilmer. When authorities searched the Mesquite home, they found blood-stained carpet that matched Botello’s DNA, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says the suspects displayed “a pattern of avoidance” during the investigation, including refusing to speak to detectives more than once, leaving their jobs and moving out of their homes.

Trio indicted

Dykes and Marano were arrested in Florida in late March, and Beltran was arrested in Utah on April 2. All three were eventually extradited to Texas, and they were indicted in June.

When Dykes and Marano bonded out of custody in May, the conditions of their bond included house arrest tracked with ankle monitors. Dallas County officials weren’t notified the pair was missing until 10 days after authorities lost contact with their ankle monitors.

Botello’s aunt Dennesly Castillo told WFAA-TV (Channel 8) she expected the women to flee after they were released, calling the situation “completely frustrating.”

“They got to spend the holidays together, I assume, in the comfort of their house instead of being locked away,” she told the station. “We don’t have that option. We don’t have the option to ever be able to sit there with Marisela again and celebrate or be out and about.”