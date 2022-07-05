2 teens lose fingers setting off fireworks in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two youngsters blew their fingers off whereas setting off fireworks in separate incidents in Florida, police stated.

The separate incidents passed off Monday night time throughout Fourth of July celebrations in West Palm Beach.

A 13-year-old boy setting off fireworks in the car parking zone of a comfort retailer on Tamarind Avenue “blew some of his fingers off,” West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles stated.

The boy misplaced “two or three fingers” and was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center with accidents that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Jachles stated.

In one other incident, a 15-year-old boy was taking part in with fireworks when it ignited, blowing off his thumb and center finger, Jachles stated.

The teen was pushed to the hospital, Jachles stated.

“There’s a big risk with fireworks and that’s why they’re not designed for children,” Jachles stated.

A person misplaced his hand in a fireworks accident Saturday morning in Lauderdale Lakes.