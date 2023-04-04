2 workers dead after being buried under rubble at JFK Airport

(NEW YORK) — Two workers died after being trapped under rubble at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Port Authority officials confirmed.

The New York City Fire Department, EMS and the Port Authority Emergency Services Unit responded to reports of the workers being trapped in a trench after 11 a.m. on Monday.

A stop order for construction at the airport was issued, according to Port Authority and JFK.

In a statement, Port Authority said the workers were “relocating utility lines in the vicinity of cogeneration plant to support the increased energy needs of the JFK redevelopment project.”

The names of the two workers have not been released, pending notification of their families, officials said.

JFK Airport warned of roadway delays around two of its terminals, alerting departing passengers to use AirTran to get to terminals 5 and 7, before lifting the delay notice later in the afternoon.

Flights to and from the airport weren’t impacted, Port Authority said in a statement.