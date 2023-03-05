Stillwater police stated they found out the narcotics within a automobile previous this week.

20 pounds of meth seized during a traffic stop in Oklahoma

Twenty pounds of meth are off Oklahoma streets after a police K9 sniffed it out during a traffic stop.Stillwater police stated they found out the narcotics within a automobile previous this week. The division shared photos on social media.KOCO 5 used to be informed the suspect additionally had a pistol throughout the automobile. Authorities stated the road price for the ones a number of pounds of meth used to be $177,000.The motive force used to be taken into custody.

