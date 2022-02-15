20 Top-Rated Hotels in Tulsa, OK

Built upon oil booms of the early 20th century, the modern city of Tulsa offers many fine hotels. Whether for business, pleasure, or a little bit of both, the city features romantic suites, boutique hotels, and very affordable accommodation options. For an extended stay or a quick family trip, one of the best places to stay is downtown Tulsa near the Arkansas River. Alongside an abundance of Art Deco architecture, downtown hotels are the best place to experience the top attractions of Tulsa. Downtown is home to Tulsa’s most creative neighborhoods, like the Brady Arts District. And downtown hotels here are near many theaters, restaurants, and shopping. With pet-friendly accommodations and spacious suites, some with Jacuzzis in the room, downtown hotels also have quick places like the Tulsa Performing Arts Center and the Tulsa Art Deco Museum. And the Arkansas River Trail is an easy getaway from any downtown hotel, providing stunning open environments and scenic stops along the way. Surrounding the downtown district, points of interest like the Tulsa Fairgrounds to the east are near other great hotel options. To the north, the Tulsa Zoo is one of the most popular family-friendly attractions of the city. The zoo is not far off from the Tulsa Airport, with many quality hotels on this side of the city. In surrounding suburbs, like Broken Arrow and Catoosa, more affordable hotels and motels are great options for budget travelers looking to be close to the city.
1. Ambassador Hotel Tulsa, Autograph Collection
Built for oil barons in the late 1920s, this historic hotel was brought back to life in 1997 with a multi-million-dollar renovation. The ornate entranceway of the Ambassador speaks to the hotel’s history, as does the spacious lobby, adorned with an elegant chandelier. And the class only continues after checking into a room at this downtown Tulsa hotel. Ranging from classic guest rooms to Ambassador suites, only seven rooms occupy each floor of this 10-story hotel, each featuring hand-picked furnishings and Italian stone walk-in showers. Alongside these decadent stylings, great restaurants, shops, and many top attractions of downtown Tulsa surround the hotel. But the Ambassador Hotel is a destination within itself. The Chalkboard restaurant, located off the lobby, provides an elegant dining experience with a wide variety of locally sourced fare. Special packages are available at The Ambassador, including the Tour of Tulsa package with a self-guided walking map and two tickets to either the Gilcrease Museum or Philbrook Museum of Art. Address: 1324 S Main Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma Accommodation: Ambassador Hotel Tulsa, Autograph Collection
2. The Mayo Hotel
Near the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, The Mayo Hotel is one of the most luxurious accommodations in the city. Multi-million-dollar renovations in the late 2000s brought back the former decadence of this historic hotel, which was built in the early 20th century, treating guests today with modern, upscale amenities and ornate guest rooms. With nine separate event spaces equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and sound, as well as a full-time wedding planning team, The Mayo Hotel is a popular spot for weddings and other formal events. The Mayo Hotel has celebrity suites and deluxe two-bedroom rooms. The hotel also accommodates extended stays with over 70 luxury apartments equipped with stainless steel kitchenware, individualized furnishings, and daily housekeeping services. Fine dining is found at The Boiler Room restaurant at The Mayo Hotel, and the hotel’s balcony space provides a stunning view of the surrounding Tulsa skyline. Romantic packages are available for couples looking to celebrate a relationship. Address: 115 W 5th Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma Accommodation: The Mayo Hotel
3. Hyatt Regency Tulsa Downtown
In the heart of downtown and adding to the Tulsa skyline, this Hyatt Regency provides all attention to detail for a luxurious stay. The hotel overlooks the sculpture gardens of the Williams Center Complex and is only a few blocks from the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. It’s also nearly as close to the Brady Arts District. Guest rooms at this pet-friendly accommodation feature additional seating and great city views, and the suites at Hyatt Regency offer a decadent experience, with stylish furnishings and an abundance of space. A big selection of award-winning restaurants surrounds the Hyatt, and the in-house Daily Grill features a long menu of casual fare for all three meals of the day. In-house spa services are available at the Ihloff Salon within the hotel, including manicures, pedicures, facials, and waxing. This downtown hotel is also very popular for weddings and business events, with two customizable ballrooms and additional meeting space Address: 100 E 2nd Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma Accommodation: Hyatt Regency Tulsa Downtown
4. Hampton Inn & Suites Tulsa Downtown
Adjacent to the BOK Center downtown, this Hampton Inn & Suites is popular for business travel, family vacations, and downtown events. It features modern guest rooms and suites, as well as a comfortable lobby to enjoy the complimentary breakfast. On top of the comfortable accommodations, this downtown hotel also provides an affordable stay. A naturally lit indoor pool is popular with families visiting the hotel, and the fully-equipped fitness studio with free weights and machines is perfect for those interested in keeping an exercise routine. This downtown hotel also provides front door access to the rest of the city with proximity to many great local restaurants and boutique shopping opportunities. Address: 211 W 3rd Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma Accommodation: Hampton Inn & Suites Tulsa Downtown
5. Courtyard Tulsa Downtown
This downtown Courtyard hotel is blocks from the BOK Center and attracts casual tourists and history buffs alike. This hotel occupies the historic Atlas Life Building and now offers nearly 120 guest rooms, each with the ambience of year’s past. The sophisticated lobby of the Courtyard displays Art Deco installations, and rooms on the seventh floor display some of the original architecture and design of the building. The character of the hotel seeps into each overnight accommodation, which ranges from standard guest rooms to Atlas Suites. Suites are two bedroom with two-and-a-half baths and are popular for groups like bridal parties. Accommodation: Courtyard Tulsa Downtown
6. Fairfield Inn & Suites Tulsa Downtown
Kitty-corner to Woody Guthrie Center, this family-friendly accommodation provides a great downtown location. Great downtown restaurants surround the property, and the hotel’s own Prhyme Downtown Steakhouse is often noted by culinary critics for its fine-dining offerings and casual atmosphere. Rooms and suites at the Fairfield Inn feature separate work and sleeping areas, big windows with generous views. The rooms also have an excellent reputation for cleanliness. Other popular city attractions easily reached from the Fairfield Inn include Guthrie Green Park, Cain’s Ballroom, and the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame. Address: 111 N Main Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma Accommodation: Fairfield Inn & Suites Tulsa Downtown
7. Doubletree Hotel Tulsa-Downtown
Directly connected to the Tulsa Cox Convention Center, and the official host hotel of the nearby BOK Center, this DoubleTree by Hilton has a great reputation for a first-class stay. This high-rise hotel’s spacious guest rooms and decadent suites feature modern decor and comfortable furnishings, many with great views of the surrounding downtown district. It’s popular for all types of travel, and the access to the rest of downtown makes this pet-friendly hotel a common first choice when traveling to Tulsa. Address: 616 W 7th Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma Accommodation: Doubletree Hotel Tulsa-Downtown
8. Aloft Tulsa Downtown
On the west side of downtown, this Marriot hotel occupies what used to be the City Hall building. This renovation adds a stately appeal to any stay, as do the 180 rooms available with 11-foot ceilings. Standard amenities in each room include free and fast Wi-Fi, smart TVs, and dedicated workstations. Most rooms also come with excellent views of downtown. Room choices include one-king and two-queen guest rooms, and a spacious open-design studio. The downtown location really adds to the appeal of the hotel. The more affordable rate, too, also adds to its popularity. Accommodation: Aloft Tulsa Downtown
9. Best Western Plus Downtown Tulsa / Route 66 Hotel
A modern ambiance and stylish decor define this Best Western Plus, as well as proximity to historic Route 66 before it crosses the Arkansas River. It’s a great hotel for families, business professionals, and pet owners, and this pet-friendly accommodation also provides close access to other prominent city attractions including ONEOK Field, the Arkansas River Trail, and the Brady Arts District. The modern decor of each guest room at this Best Western exudes comfort without breaking the vacation budget, and the 24-hour business center keeps everyone connected throughout their stay. Address: 707 S Houston Avenue, Tulsa, Oklahoma Accommodation: Best Western Plus Downtown Tulsa/Route 66 Hotel
1. The Campbell Hotel
The Campbell Hotel is on the National Register of Historic Places and adjacent to the campus of the University of Tulsa. It provides a modern stay within 26 uniquely decorated rooms. The common areas of The Campbell Hotel are meticulously furnished by top designers in the Tulsa area. This class continues into the overnight spaces, ranging from single queens to luxurious suites, some including Jacuzzis in the room. The hotel is a very popular spot for weddings and other formal events, as the event spaces at The Campbell Hotel are often filled with good cheer. The in-house Spa Maxx at the Campbell Hotel adds to the pampering offered by this boutique getaway, with services including hot stone treatments, detoxifying mud wraps, and couples massages. The Campbell Hotel also caters to romantic weekends with special packages available including a “Dynamic Duo” bundle featuring massages and special room service. Address: 2636 E 11th Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma Accommodation: The Campbell Hotel
2. Ramada by Wyndham Tulsa
This Ramada by Wyndham is located conveniently close to Expo Square and the Tulsa State Fair. It has a reputation for great customer service and attention to detail. It’s also pet-friendly and accommodating for the whole family. The guest rooms at Ramada have a modern flair and comfortable furnishings including pillow-top beds. The indoor pool and fitness facility are well utilized by families and those who keep an exercise routine, and the complimentary hot breakfast and morning newspaper are often enjoyed by everyone in the spacious lobby and dining area. Address: 8175 E Skelly Drive, Tulsa, Oklahoma Accommodation: Ramada by Wyndham Tulsa
3. Embassy Suites by Hilton Tulsa – I-44
Alongside the spacious rooms offered by this suite-exclusive hotel, the Embassy Suites by Hilton is a popular accommodation thanks to its great location near many top attractions of Tulsa. Families and interested tourists can visit the Oklahoma Aquarium, Oklahoma Air and Space Museum, and the Tulsa State Fair within a short drive from the hotel. The hotel exclusively offers suites and is well utilized for family and business travel. The separate living and sleeping spaces provide extra room to spread out luggage. Address: 3332 S 79th E Avenue, Tulsa, Oklahoma Accommodation: Embassy Suites by Hilton Tulsa – I-44
1. Hilton Garden Inn Tulsa Airport
This well-respected hotel is minutes from the Tulsa Airport and features modern rooms and suites. It also features a complimentary airport shuttle service alongside affordable rates. The hotel is popular with families interested in visiting the Tulsa Zoo nearby. The hotel is also popular with business travel, where professionals stay connected at the hotel’s business center and meetings rooms. For casual dining, the on-site Garden Grille serves made-to-order meals throughout the day. Special packages are also available at the Hilton Garden Inn, including romantic accommodations for couples looking for a fun getaway. Address: 7728 E. Virgin Court, Tulsa, Oklahoma Accommodation: Hilton Garden Inn Tulsa Airport
2. La Quinta Inn & Suites Tulsa Airport / Expo Square
Between Tulsa Airport and Expo Square, the modern guest rooms at this La Quinta are popular for business travel and family vacations. Suites at this well-respected hotel feature separate living and sleeping spaces. Some overnight accommodations have Jacuzzis in the room. The large indoor pool area and spa tubs are popular for the whole family at La Quinta, and this pet-friendly hotel is also one of the few in Tulsa that doesn’t require a deposit for pets under 50 pounds. Address: 23 N 67th E Avenue, Tulsa, Oklahoma Accommodation: La Quinta Inn & Suites Tulsa Airport / Expo Square
3. Best Western Airport
This family-friendly accommodation is an affordable hotel near the Tulsa Airport. It has a great reputation for clean facilities and hospitable staff. This Best Western provides a free airport shuttle and features a lively sports lounge filled with big-screen TVs. The hotel is popular for quick visits and families looking to spread their vacation budget further. Top attractions nearby include Expo Square and the Tulsa Zoo. A complimentary breakfast bar greets the day at the Best Western Airport, and a large outdoor pool is popular throughout the warmer months of the year. Address: 222 N. Garnett Road, Tulsa, Oklahoma Accommodation: Best Western Airport
1. Hampton Inn & Suites Tulsa / Catoosa
Directly east of Tulsa in the neighboring suburb of Catoosa, this Hampton Inn & Suites provides affordable rates and easy access to many of the top attractions of Tulsa. The hotel has over 120 guest rooms, each featuring deluxe linens and modern furnishings. The surrounding city of Catoosa is worth exploring itself, including the DW Correll Museum, featuring antique automobiles and unique rocks and gems. This reputable and pet-friendly hotel is popular for family vacations and affordable business travel. It’s also a favorite stop for those traveling along historic Route 66. Address: 100 McNabb Field Road, Catoosa, Oklahoma Accommodation: Hampton Inn & Suites Tulsa / Catoosa
2. Super 8 by Wyndham Owasso Tulsa North Area
This pet-friendly accommodation is an affordable option in the northeast suburb of Owasso. It lends easy access to area businesses and other top attractions of Tulsa. The Tulsa Zoo and Tulsa Air & Space Museum are within a short drive, as well as many of the best golf courses in the area. The modern guest rooms at Super 8 are well noted for their cleanliness and upkeep, and the indoor pool and fitness facility provide fun and easy extracurricular activities during the day. Address: 11604 E 76th Street N, Owasso, Oklahoma Accommodation: Super 8 by Wyndham Owasso Tulsa North Area
1. La Quinta Inn & Suites Tulsa Broken Arrow
This La Quinta Inn & Suites is a relatively new hotel in the southeastern suburb of Broken Arrow, and it’s already earning a great reputation for friendly service, comfortable furnishings, and a peaceful night’s sleep. The hotel features a vibrant lobby tastefully decorated with local art. The outdoor pool is popular with the entire family, and the complimentary hot breakfast is a great start to the day. And overall, La Quinta Inn & Suites offers good value and a high-quality stay. Address: 451 W Albany St, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Accommodation: La Quinta Inn & Suites Tulsa Broken Arrow
2. Holiday Inn Express Hotels & Suites Jenks
Boasting great views of the Arkansas River, this family-friendly hotel in the southern suburb of Jenks offers unbeatable value and location. It also offers the lower rates found outside the city, but is still within an easy commute to attractions such as the Oklahoma Aquarium and the many shops, restaurants, and cultural institutions found in the Riverwalk Crossing neighborhood. Alongside easy access to Tulsa, this Holiday Inn Express has a great reputation for clean, comfortable rooms and quiet surroundings for a great night’s sleep. Address: 150 Aquarium Drive, Jenks, Oklahoma Accommodation: Holiday Inn Express Hotels & Suites Jenks
3. Homewood Suites Tulsa – South
South of the city in Broken Arrow, this suite-exclusive hotel pampers guests with extra space and first-class service. Extended-stay rates are available, and each studio and one- or two-bedroom suite is equipped with a full kitchen, including a fridge, two-burner stove, and kitchenware. The suites also come with a comfortable living area, ergonomic workstation, and a roomy bedroom with a separate television. Just eleven miles from the Tulsa Airport, guests at the Homewood suites are also a short commute from many of the other top-rated attractions of the city.