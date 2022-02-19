$200K bond set for person accused of killing Daniel Brown

Trevyon Tellis has been charged for the death of Daniel Brown. Investigators believed Brown was was killed at Tellis’ home. His body hasn’t been recovered.

HOUSTON — A man is being held on bond for his alleged connection to a missing man’s murder.

Trevyon Tellis, 27, appeared in court overnight Thursday. He’s charged with capital murder for the death of 35-year-old Daniel Brown.

Brown’s family filed a missing persons report since he was last seen on January 25. Investigators believe he was shot and killed at Tellis’ residence on McIlhenny Street that night.

Tellis was identified as the suspect after evidence supposedly linked him to Brown’s death and the disposal of his body. He was arrested on Tuesday and allegedly admitted that he was involved in Brown’s death.

The investigation is still ongoing since his body hasn’t been recovered.

A judge has found probable cause in the case and has set Tellis’ bond to $200,000.

If he makes bond, he must get a GPS monitor and has to stay in Harris County. He’s not allowed to have any weapons and has to stay home between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Tellis also can’t have any contact with Brown’s family, especially his mother.

What happened to Daniel Brown?

Daniel Brown went missing on Jan. 25. Loved ones found his car on Tellis’ street. An acquaintance told the family he dropped Daniel off at a club on Washington Avenue. It’s not confirmed if Tellis was the one that talked to the family.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Brown went to see Tellis the day he went missing. According to court records, Tellis tried to rob Brown before killing him.

ARRESTED: Trevyon Tellis, 27, now charged with capital murder in the Jan. 25 death & disappearance of a man from 2121 McIlhenny St. The victim, Daniel Brown, 35, was reported missing. His body has not been recovered at this time. More info https://t.co/frcm7IOO4y #HouNews pic.twitter.com/R3sxpTxyUt — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 16, 2022

Brown’s mother Alma Brown told KHOU 11 that her son was a two-time business owner and a father of three.

Her family was worried after not hearing from him for days. They were offering at $50,000 reward for any information that would help bring him home.