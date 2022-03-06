2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Live stream, how to watch online, TV schedule, golf tee times, radio coverage

This week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational was billed as must-see TV as any golf event thus far in 2022 when it began on Thursday. Part of that was due to the second-best field of the calendar year participating in the festivities, and part of it was due to a golf course at Bay Hill that has delivered plenty of drama over the years, especially when it’s fast and firm as is expected this time around.

Heading into the final-round action on Sunday in Orlando, Florida, it looks like we could be headed for another dramatic finish. After three rounds, Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch share the top spot on the leaderboard at 7 under. That lead is slim, however, as Viktor Hovland sits just one shot back as the 24-year-old sensation looks for the fourth PGA Tour win of his career. Sunday is shaping up to be some can’t-miss golf, and below is everything you need to know on how to watch it all unfold.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 – Sunday



Round starts: 7:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 7:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio