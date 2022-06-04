2022 Belmont Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who called last 2 winners makes picks

By now, anyone that has been following horse racing’s Triple Crown is aware of that Ethereal Street’s late scratch opened the door for Wealthy Strike to come back in and win the Kentucky Derby. Each might be operating towards one another on June 11, and they’re two of the highest horses on the shortlist of 2022 Belmont Stakes contenders. Wealthy Strike returns to the limelight at 5-1 within the newest 2022 Belmont Stakes odds, and Ethereal Street is not far behind at 10-1.
Like Wealthy Strike, Ethereal Street selected to bypass The Preakness, as a substitute choosing the lesser Sir Barton Stakes, which he ran to a convincing win by 4.75 lengths. In the meantime, Wealthy Strike hasn’t raced for the reason that Derby, however does that work for or towards him main as much as the Belmont Stakes 2022? With a lot to contemplate, you may wish to see what SportsLine’s Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.
A fixture within the horse racing world who has been writing about, speaking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2022 having nailed the winner of this race three of the final 4 years. He hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in final 12 months’s Belmont Stakes with Important Qualiy. Two years in the past, Demling stated Tiz the Legislation was clearly the category of the sphere, and Barclay Tagg’s horse pulled away for a convincing Three 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was throughout Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and coach Bob Baffert to make horse racing historical past at Belmont Park. The end result: Justify grew to become simply the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anybody who adopted Demling’s lead cashed in too.
He is coming off a serious heater in 2020: At one level, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Insurgent Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.
Demling is at his finest within the greatest horse races on this planet. He has hit 10 of the final 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. Meaning he held a ticket with the winners of each races all however 4 instances within the final 14 years. He is additionally known as 9 of the final 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a large upset, and nailed this 12 months’s Preakness trifecta. Anybody who has adopted him is up big.
Prime 2022 Belmont Stakes predictions
Certainly one of Demling’s shocking 2022 Belmont Stakes picks: He’s fading We The Individuals, despite the fact that he is without doubt one of the high favorites, and coming off a win in his most up-to-date race within the Peter Pan Stakes. That win got here at Belmont Park by greater than 10 lengths, however on a mile-and-an-eighth moderately than the 1.5 miles he’ll run within the Belmont Stakes.
Though it was encouraging to see him bounce again from a seventh-place end on a monitor of equal size to that of the Arkansas Derby, it got here towards inferior competitors. At Oaklawn Park, We The Individuals was up towards Derby runners like Cyberknife and Barber Street, and the latter might be within the 2022 Belmont Stakes discipline as effectively. As spectacular because the comeback efficiency was, the change in distance and high quality among the many remainder of the sphere renders him removed from a lock to problem for a win in Elmont.
Demling simply locked in his picks for Wealthy Strike, Mo Donegal and each horse within the 2022 Belmont Stakes discipline. He is additionally excessive on a shocking underdog who's "higher than the remaining" and has revealed a surprising decide for Kentucky Derby winner Wealthy Strike.
Who wins the Belmont Stakes 2022? The place will Wealthy Strike end? And which underdog is a must-back? Take a look at the newest 2022 Belmont Stakes odds under
2022 Belmont Stakes horses, odds
Mo Donegal 5-2
We The Individuals 7-2
Wealthy Strike 5-1
Artistic Minister 6-1
Nest 8-1
Ethereal Street 10-1
Skippylongstocking 13-1
Barber Street 14-1
Golden Glider 20-1
Kuchar 33-1
