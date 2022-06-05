2022 Belmont Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Proven expert who called last 2 winners reveals picks

Wealthy Strike took a break after profitable the Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 lengthy shot, however he shall be on the monitor for the 2022 Belmont Stakes on June 11. He is not going to have the longest odds within the discipline this time round, as he’s listed at 5-1 within the early 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. The Eric Reed-trained horse has completed within the prime three in 5 of his previous seven races, and he has had loads of time to organize for this race. Must you be backing Wealthy Strike to finish the Derby-Belmont Double together with your 2022 Belmont Stakes bets?
Mo Donegal, who completed fifth within the Kentucky Derby and skipped the Preakness Stakes, is listed because the 5-2 favourite. He had three wins and two third-place finishes in his profession previous to racing in a loaded discipline at Churchill Downs, with a kind of wins coming on the Wooden Memorial Stakes in April. With a lot to contemplate, you may need to see what SportsLine’s Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own, considering his spectacular track record in this race.
A fixture within the horse racing world who has been writing about, speaking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2022 having nailed the winner of this race three of the final 4 years. He hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in final 12 months’s Belmont Stakes with Important Qualiy. Two years in the past, Demling mentioned Tiz the Regulation was clearly the category of the sector, and Barclay Tagg’s horse pulled away for a convincing Three 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was throughout Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and coach Bob Baffert to make horse racing historical past at Belmont Park. The consequence: Justify grew to become simply the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anybody who adopted Demling’s lead cashed in too.
He is coming off a significant heater in 2020: At one level, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Insurgent Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.
Demling is at his finest within the largest horse races on this planet. He has hit 10 of the final 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. Which means he held a ticket with the winners of each races all however 4 instances within the final 14 years. He is additionally known as 9 of the final 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a large upset, and nailed this 12 months’s Preakness trifecta. Anybody who has adopted him is up enormous.
Prime 2022 Belmont Stakes predictions
One among Demling’s stunning 2022 Belmont Stakes picks: He’s fading We The Folks, although he is likely one of the prime favorites and simply gained the Peter Pan Stakes. We The Folks has shot up the betting market after profitable the Peter Pan at Belmont Park final month. Nevertheless, that is going to be a giant step up in competitors.
The three-year-old was unable to compete with a powerful discipline on the Arkansas Derby in April, ending in seventh place. He’s going to be dealing with one other robust group of horses on the Belmont Stakes later this month. We The Folks went off because the second favourite within the Arkansas Derby, and there’s no worth backing him at quick odds once more within the Belmont Stakes.
2022 Belmont Stakes horses, odds
