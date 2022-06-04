2022 Belmont Stakes odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who nailed superfecta last year reveals picks

The 2022 Belmont Stakes is shortly approaching, and the ultimate leg of the Triple Crown is anticipated to draw a area of 10 for the race on June 11 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. One of many horses presently anticipated to be within the area is lengthy shot Kentucky Derby winner Wealthy Strike, who shocked the world on Could 7 by profitable the Derby at 80-1 odds. The race additionally has attracted Wooden Memorial winner and Derby fifth place finisher Mo Donegal, in addition to Peter Pan Stakes winner We the Individuals.
Mo Donegal is the early favourite at 5-2 within the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. We the Individuals is getting 7-2 odds, whereas Wealthy Strike is 5-1 within the Belmont Stakes 2022 area. Given the surprising Triple Crown season so far, you will need to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.
A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Velocity Determine maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the distinguished Nationwide Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced a number of five-figure days on the monitor over time, together with a $60,000 Decide 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Final 12 months, he was on hearth. He hit the exacta within the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta within the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta within the Belmont Stakes.
This 12 months, he has been red-hot within the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta within the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta within the Louisiana Derby and exactas within the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He additionally has hit the $40 winner of the Man o’ Struggle Stakes, the trifecta within the Pegasus World Cup and a number of Decide 4s, together with Could 14’s at Belmont for $1,851. Anybody who has adopted him is method up.
Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Belmont Stakes lineup, and has recognized win contenders and horses to fade. He’s only sharing them here.
2022 Belmont Stakes skilled predictions
One shocker: Weir is down on the possibilities of Wealthy Strike, though he’s coming off a victory within the largest race of the 12 months, the Kentucky Derby. Skilled by Eric Reed, Wealthy Strike has simply two profession wins — each at Churchill Downs. After profitable the Derby his connections determined to bypass the Preakness Stakes and a shot on the Triple Crown and goal the Belmont Stakes as a substitute.
However deep closers like Wealthy Strike don’t usually win the Belmont. The final deep nearer to win the race was Creator in 2016. “My backside line: If his odds are in single-digits, which appears probably, I will probably be taking part in in opposition to him,” he says.
The best way to make 2022 Belmont Stakes picks
Nonetheless, Weir is excessive on a horse with longer odds than Wealthy Strike’s who’s “nonetheless enhancing.” Weir is also excessive on a “harmful” horse with “tactical velocity.” Weir is together with these horses in his 2022 Belmont Stakes bets, and so do you have to. He’s sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.
So who wins the Belmont Stakes 2022? What lengthy shot is a must-back? And who’re the opposite win contenders and horses to fade? Visit SportsLine to see Weir’s picks for the Belmont Stakes, and discover out.
2022 Belmont Stakes odds, area, contenders, lineup
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL