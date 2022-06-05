2022 Belmont Stakes odds, betting strategy: Expert who hit superfecta reveals picks, Rich Strike prediction

The third and last leg of the Triple Crown will happen on Saturday, June 11 when the 2022 Belmont Stakes is run at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. At 1 half of miles, that is the longest of the three American Classics, and plenty of assume that the added distance lends itself to deep closers, with the considering being that they’ve extra space to make their last kick. Nevertheless, 13 of the final 15 winners on the Belmont Stakes have come from inside four half of size on the half-mile put up, so tactical velocity could be a bonus.
We The Individuals did not run in both of the primary two legs of the Triple Crown, however he did go wire-to-wire to win by 10 1/four lengths within the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park the week earlier than the Preakness, and he is listed at 7-2 within the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. Nevertheless, that race was run off-track and there are confirmed stakes winners like Kentucky Derby winner Wealthy Strike (9-2) and Mo Donegal (the 5-2 favourite) within the Belmont Stakes 2022 subject. Given the surprising Triple Crown season up to now, you will need to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.
A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Pace Determine maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the distinguished Nationwide Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced a number of five-figure days on the monitor through the years, together with a $60,000 Choose 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Final 12 months, he was on fireplace. He hit the exacta within the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta within the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta within the Belmont Stakes.
This 12 months, he has been red-hot within the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta within the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta within the Louisiana Derby and exactas within the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He additionally has hit the $40 winner of the Man o’ Battle Stakes, the trifecta within the Pegasus World Cup and a number of Choose 4s, together with Might 14’s at Belmont for $1,851. Anybody who has adopted him is manner up.
2022 Belmont Stakes knowledgeable predictions
One shocker: Weir is down on the possibilities of Wealthy Strike, despite the fact that he’s coming off a victory within the greatest race of the 12 months, the Kentucky Derby. Wealthy Strike left the beginning gates getting 80-1 in that race and his win made him the second-biggest lengthy shot within the historical past of the race to win.
Nevertheless, he benefitted enormously from a fully ragged early tempo and was given a fully excellent journey round by jockey Sonny Leon. It is onerous to think about he’ll have this race arrange fairly so completely, after which there’s the added aspect of being stretched out to a mile-and-a-half. In the end, it is sufficient to make Weir cautious except the chances shift dramatically.
“My backside line: If his odds are in single-digits, which appears seemingly, I can be taking part in towards him. Nevertheless, if he have been to float into double-digits, I must think about using him, at the very least defensively,” Weir advised SportsLine.
Tips on how to make 2022 Belmont Stakes picks
2022 Belmont Stakes odds, subject, contenders, lineup
