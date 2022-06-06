2022 Belmont Stakes odds, predictions, lineup: Horse racing expert who called Triple Crown races reveals picks

The 2022 Belmont Stakes is now lower than per week away as a area of round 10 horses will run on Saturday, June 11 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. All eyes will likely be on long-shot Kentucky Derby winner Wealthy Strike, who made nationwide headlines by successful the Run for the Roses regardless of going out of the gates with 80-1 odds. His connections made the uncommon choice to skip the Preakness Stakes and to level him to the Belmont Stakes 2022. Preakness winner Early Voting and Epicenter, the runner-up in each legs of the Triple Crown to date, will each miss the Belmont.
However there are another intriguing horses within the Belmont Stakes 2022 area. Wooden Memorial winner Mo Donegal is the early favourite within the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds at 5-1. Peter Pan Stakes winner We the Individuals is subsequent within the odds at 7-2, with Wealthy Strike coming in at 9-2. Given the stunning Triple Crown season so far, you may need to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.
Few folks in racing are as linked as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has supplied racing evaluation for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders’ Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Previous to her tv profession, she labored for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She is also married to Santa Anita-based coach Ryan Hanson.
She additionally has great handicapping chops. Within the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she accurately tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. Within the 2017 Breeders’ Cup, she nailed 11-1 lengthy shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Final yr, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the end line first, because the winner at 12-1. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this yr, she instructed a play on All Different 3-Yr-Olds, which cashed at 18-1 when Wealthy Strike received the Derby.
One shock: Yu is excessive on Nest, who’s getting 8-1 within the early Belmont Stakes odds. She was the runner-up within the Kentucky Oaks. She additionally received her earlier three races — the Ashland Stakes, the Suncoast Stakes and the Demoiselle. The filly additionally has a win at Belmont Park on her resume, taking first in a maiden particular weight race final fall.
If she makes it into the sector, Yu informed SportsLine she’ll again her due to her coaching and pedigree. “If she runs, coach Todd Pletcher should assume very extremely of her,” she stated.” Pletcher saddled Rags To Riches to beat the boys within the 2007 Belmont, the final feminine to take action. Pedigree-wise, that is a straightforward alternative. Her sire (Curlin) and damsire (A.P. Indy) scream stamina, and her full brother (Idol) loves the traditional distance.”
2022 Belmont Stakes odds, horses
