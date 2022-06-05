2022 Belmont Stakes odds, predictions, lineup: Horse racing expert who hit Triple Crown races reveals picks

Stunning Kentucky Derby winner Wealthy Strike will attempt to add a second jewel of the Triple Crown when he leaves the beginning gate within the 2022 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 11 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Dismissed within the Derby as an 80-1 lengthy shot, Wealthy Strike rallied for an inconceivable victory within the first Triple Crown race this 12 months. His connections then made the practically unprecedented resolution to skip the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, to level to the Belmont. Within the Belmont Stakes 2022, he’s prone to face Wooden Memorial winner Mo Donegal and Peter Pan Stakes winner We the Individuals, amongst different contenders.
Mo Donegal is the early favourite at 5-2 within the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. We the Individuals is second within the odds at 7-2, whereas Wealthy Strike is 5-1 within the Belmont Stakes 2022 area. Given the surprising Triple Crown season so far, you may need to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.
Few individuals in racing are as related as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has offered racing evaluation for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders’ Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Previous to her tv profession, she labored for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She is also married to Santa Anita-based coach Ryan Hanson.
She additionally has great handicapping chops. Within the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she accurately tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. Within the 2017 Breeders’ Cup, she nailed 11-1 lengthy shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Final 12 months, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the end line first, because the winner at 12-1. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this 12 months, she steered a play on All Different 3-12 months-Olds, which cashed at 18-1 when Wealthy Strike received the Derby.
Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Belmont Stakes area, made her picks and constructed her bets. Go to SportsLine to see them.
High 2022 Belmont Stakes predictions
One shock: Yu is bullish on Kentucky Oaks runner-up Nest, who’s 8-1 within the early Belmont Stakes odds. The one filly within the Belmont area, Nest entered the Oaks on a three-race successful streak. However in that race Secret Oath obtained the soar on Nest, who ran nicely simply to carry onto second.
At 1½ miles, the Belmont is a take a look at of stamina like few different races, and Yu believes Nest has the pedigree to run nicely. “Her sire [Curlin] and damsire [A.P. Indy] scream stamina, and her full brother [Idol] loves the traditional distance,” Yu says. She is together with Nest in her wagers.
The way to make 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, bets
As well as, Yu is excessive on a double-digit lengthy shot who “has accomplished nothing however compete each time.” She is together with this horse in her 2022 Belmont Stakes bets, and so do you have to. She’s sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.
So who wins the 2022 Belmont Stakes bets? What double-digit lengthy shot is a must-back? And what does Yu consider each horse within the race? Visit SportsLine to see Yu’s picks for the Belmont Stakes, and discover out.
2022 Belmont Stakes odds, horses
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL