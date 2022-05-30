2022 Big 12 championship odds, picks: Texas favored to win title, but Baylor, Kansas State have most value

After six years, Oklahoma’s reign atop the Huge 12 got here to an in depth in 2021 as Baylor and Oklahoma State shut the Sooners out of the convention championship recreation. With the Sooners present process a metamorphosis underneath first-year coach Brent Venables, Vegas agrees that the Huge 12 will as soon as once more be up for grabs in 2022.
With the chaos forward comes worth for sensible bettors. The primary spherical of Huge 12 championship odds had been launched at Caesars Sportsbook, they usually paint an attention-grabbing image. Transitionary squads in Austin, Texas, and Norman, Oklahoma. lead the record, however the Huge 12 title recreation contenders from one season in the past stay within the high group. 4 groups landed between +2500 and +4000 odds, however they aren’t to be ignored. In a league as mercurial because the Huge 12, do not depend anybody out.
With out additional ado, right here is how bookmakers from Caesars Sportsbook see the Huge 12 title odds stacking up in 2022, together with some early betting recommendation.
Finest Guess — Baylor (+600): The Bears received the league final 12 months with a goal-line stand and return lots of the key contributors that took them to the highest. Whereas Oklahoma, Texas and Oklahoma State all belong within the high tier of Huge 12 rivalry, Baylor’s betting worth is difficult to disregard. Whereas the Bears have attrition on protection — together with a voluntary quarterback change to sophomore Blake Shapen that ought to seize the Huge 12’s consideration — Baylor boasts maybe the perfect trenches within the league on either side of the ball. Left sort out Connor Galvin ranks among the many greatest within the sport and leads a unit with 4 returners. Nostril sort out Siaki Ika shall be an All-American contender subsequent to a defensive position that returns each starter. Oh, and by the way in which, we ranked Dave Aranda the No. 11 coach in school soccer after simply two seasons. There’s causes to query whether or not the Bears can match their magical 12-2 season. However 6-1 odds to win the convention? That’ll do.
Worst Wager — Texas (+175): Not many packages may submit its worst season from a first-year coach since 1937 and enhance its title odds from final season. The Longhorns aren’t any strange program. Granted, Texas introduced in a star-studded recruiting class that includes former No. 1 quarterback Quinn Ewers and a handful of ability place skills to make for a proficient room, however gaping holes at offensive line and on protection stay unanswered. After blowing a number of second-half leads in Steve Sarkisian’s debut, luck ought to begin to take their facet, however being the betting favourite to win the league is a bridge too far. Texas’ Huge 12 odds are higher than Cincinnati and USC’s odds to win their respective conferences, and practically match Georgia’s possibilities to win the SEC.
Worth Decide — Kansas State (+2500): The Wildcats are on the shortlist of Huge 12 squads with an argument to characteristic each the perfect offensive and defensive participant within the convention. Working again Deuce Vaughn is the perfect participant nobody talks about — critically, watch him — and defensive finish Felx Anudike-Uzomah led all Energy 5 underclassmen not named Will Anderson in sacks. Kansas State ranks top-50 in each offensive and defensive returning manufacturing. The wild card comes within the type of quarterback Adrian Martinez, who transferred to Manhattan after rating among the many program leaders in each quarterback class at Nebraska. Martinez’s inconsistency has been his undoing all through his profession, however Kansas State coach Chris Klieman has carried out magical work with quarterbacks in his profession. The upside presents intriguing worth.
Lengthy shot — Texas Tech (+6000): The Pink Raiders lastly made it again to a bowl recreation in 2021 and introduced in an thrilling new teaching workers that simply may be poised to assist Texas Tech take the subsequent step. Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley coached Bailey Zappe to the best passing season of all time earlier than returning to Lubbock, and has intriguing quarterback and receiver rooms to work with. Defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter practically had Oregon within the Faculty Soccer Playoff and takes over a promising unit. Head coach Joey McGuire brings a pedigree of profitable from his time in highschool ball and at Baylor, together with recruiting chops that helped the Pink Raiders land the No. 26 switch class. Does Texas Tech actually have a shot to win its first Huge 12 title for the reason that league fashioned? Who is aware of, however for 600-1 odds, it is value throwing down a Hamilton.
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL