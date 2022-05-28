2022 Charles Schwab Challenge: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, tee times, radio, golf coverage

There is a quick turnaround for the PGA Tour after last weekend’s thrilling 2022 PGA Championship, as 120 competitors strapped on their golf shoes and headed to the Charles Schwab Challenge, which got underway Thursday in Forth Worth, Texas. Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player and resident of the Dallas area, is among three players tied for the lead as we head into the weekend.

Even though the tournament is being played in his back yard, the four-time winner on the PGA Tour this season has failed to record a top-50 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge. The same cannot be said for his fellow Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth, however, as the 28-year-old has consistently played a role in this tournament since coming onto the PGA Tour. In nine appearances, Spieth possesses not only a victory in 2016, but three runner-up results and four additional top-15 finishes. The world No. 9 will attempt to add to his stellar résumé, as will his good friend and newly acclaimed two-time PGA Championship winner, Justin Thomas.

Unlike most weeks on the PGA Tour, the Charles Schwab Challenge presents relatively difficult scoring conditions to players. With a loaded field and a winning score settling somewhere in the mid-teens under par, one of the best tournaments of the year could potentially unfold this week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 – Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 2 – 5:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 5:30 – 7 p.m. on CBS

Live Simulcast: 5:30 – 7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 – Sunday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV Coverage: 2 – 6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live Simulcast: 2 – 6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1 – 6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio