2022 Chicago Bears NFL Draft prospect meeting tracker

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have a new regime in charge as they officially introduced general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberlus this week. With the regime officially introduced, it’s time for the team to get to work. And up first is a trip to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The draft begins in Mobile as the best seniors in college football have the chance to impress NFL teams for the first time. It also kicks off the draft process as prospects will be highlighted over the next few months leading into April’s draft in Las Vegas.

As we continue to move forward in the 2022 NFL Draft process, the visits are going to start racking up for NFL teams over the next few months. From the Senior Bowl to the Scouting Combine to visits at team headquarters, we have you covered.

Below is an official list of prospects the Chicago Bears have met with so far through the entire process as general manager Ryan Poles and his staff prepare. Make sure to bookmark this link and check back daily for updates on visits for prospects as the Bears start to establish their draft board.

EW — East-West Shrine Game

SB — Senior Bowl

COM — Scouting Combine (Virtual)

PRO — Pro Day

30 — Top 30

WRKOT — Private workout (Not allowed this year)

LOC — Local Pro Day

VIR — Video chat due to COVID-19

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVER

Christian Watson (North Dakota State) – Career stats: 104 receptions, 2,134 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns; 62 rushes, 392 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns. (SB) (COMB)

Jahan Dotson (Penn State) – Career stats: 182 receptions, 2,757 receiving yards, 25 touchdowns; 8 rushes, 18 yards, 1 touchdown. (COMB)

TIGHT END

OFFENSIVE LINE

Tyler Linderbaum (CENTER) (Iowa) – (COMB)

DEFENSIVE LINE

Cameron Thomas (San Diego State) – Career stats: 3 seasons, 155 total tackles, 20.5 TFL, 20 sacks. (SOURCE)

Haskell Garrett (Ohio State) – Career stats: 5 seasons, 62 total tackles, 13.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 TD, 2 fumble recoveries. (SB) (SOURCE)

LINEBACKER

DEFENSIVE BACK

SAFETY

Tariq Carpenter (Georgia Tech) – Career stats: 5 seasons, 223 total tackles, 7 TFL, 4 INT, 3 FF, 17 passes defensed. (SOURCE)

SPECIAL TEAMS