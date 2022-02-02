2022 EDGE Kevonte Henry crystal-balled to Oklahoma

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly leaving his post as the Wolverines’ head coach to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

Chris Balas, senior editor of The Wolverine, is reporting that Harbaugh plans to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

Sources: Jim Harbaugh plans to sign with the Minnesota Vikings #GoBlue

This news about Harbaugh just might have been enough to tilt the scales in Oklahoma’s favor in the recruitment of Kevonte Henry.

Oklahoma already had an On3 prediction for class of 2022 EDGE Kevonte Henry to wind up with the Sooners from On3 director of recruiting Chad Simmons.

Now, Harbaugh’s decision to leave Michigan has others forecasting that Henry will indeed sign with Oklahoma on national signing day.

OUInsider’s Parker Thune was the first reporter from 247Sports to flip his crystal-ball prediction for Henry from Michigan to Oklahoma. After Thune submitted his crystal-ball flip for Henry, OUInsider’s Brandon Drumm and Joey Helmer flipped their predictions in favor of the Sooners as well.

247Sports’ director of recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, and 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins flipped their predictions from Michigan to Oklahoma, too.

New #Sooners 247 Crystal Ball 2022 3-Star Edge Kevonte Henry

6-4 / 225

Leuzinger (Lawndale, CA) By: National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins (94.6%)

Confidence: 6/10

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-4, 225 pound recruit is a four-star. Henry is ranked as the No. 216 player nationally by 247Sports and as the country’s No. 24 EDGE in the 2022 class.

On3 also rates Henry as a four-star prospect and as the No. 175 player overall in the 2022 class. Henry is listed as the No. 19 EDGE and ninth-best player from the state of California according to On3.

Rivals and ESPN rank Henry as a three-star recruit. According to Rivals, Henry is the No. 33 weakside defensive end in the 2022 class. ESPN rates Henry as the No. 47 outside linebacker in the 2022 class.

Here’s a taste of Henry’s Hudl tape.

It feels like it’s turning into a big signing day for OU with late EDGE and defensive line talent. R Mason Thomas is picking up traction toward signing with Oklahoma tomorrow and his high school teammate Ahmad Moten is as well.

There’s also multiple predictions that former Oregon commit and four-star defensive lineman Gracen Halton will sign with OU, too.

Here’s a good look at some of OU’s final targets ahead of national signing day.

