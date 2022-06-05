2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds, start time, TV channel: Proven computer model reveals NASCAR picks, predictions

Previously generally known as Gateway, World Broad Expertise Raceway has been house to IndyCar, the NASCAR Tenting World Truck Sequence and the NASCAR Xfinity Sequence at varied factors in its historical past, and on Sunday it would get its first probability to host the NASCAR Cup Sequence. The 2022 Take pleasure in Illinois 300 will run on the uniquely-shaped 1.25-mile asphalt oval in Madison, Unwell., simply throughout the Mississippi River from St. Louis and the Gateway Arch. Turns 1 and a couple of are extremely tight whereas turns Three and Four are extra broad and sweeping, making a problem by forcing vehicles to be arrange for one set of corners or the opposite. The 2022 NASCAR at St. Louis inexperienced flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).
NASCAR Cup Sequence drivers with in depth expertise within the Truck Sequence or Xfinity Sequence is likely to be accustomed to the format however the “Subsequent-Gen” automobile ought to as soon as once more stage the taking part in area a bit as everyone tries to dial of their setups. The most recent 2022 Take pleasure in Illinois 300 odds from Caesars Sportsbook checklist Kyle Larson because the 6-1 favourite whereas Denny Hamlin is listed at 7-1 coming off his win final week at Charlotte. Earlier than scouring the 2022 Take pleasure in Illinois 300 beginning lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR St. Louis predictions, be sure you see the latest Enjoy Illinois 300 picks from SportsLine’s proven projection model.
Developed by day by day Fantasy professional and SportsLine predictive information engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction mannequin simulates each race 10,000 instances, considering components akin to monitor historical past and up to date outcomes.
Within the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a powerful 3-1 payout. Then, it known as Chase Elliott to win at Highway America for a 5-2 payout. McClure’s mannequin additionally known as Larson’s win at Texas for an 11-Four payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-Four payout in back-to-back weeks earlier than nailing Larson to win the season-finale in Phoenix to assert the 2021 NASCAR Cup Championship.
In whole, it nailed 5 of Larson’s wins throughout a historic season and has additionally gone 15-9 on its head-to-head matchup predictions to start out the 2022 season. Earlier this season it was excessive on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a much better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The mannequin was additionally excessive on Joey Logano earlier than he received as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington. Anybody who adopted its lead on these performs noticed enormous returns on their NASCAR picks.
Now, the mannequin simulated the 2022 NASCAR in St. Louis (see tickets at StubHub) 10,000 instances. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 leaderboard.
High 2022 Take pleasure in Illinois 300 predictions
One shock: the mannequin is excessive on Joey Logano, regardless that he is a 14-1 lengthy shot within the newest 2022 NASCAR at St. Louis odds. He is a goal for anybody searching for an enormous payday. Logano has solely had one profession begin in considered one of NASCAR’s prime three sequence at World Broad Expertise Raceway but it surely was a optimistic expertise to attract from. As an 18-year-old, Logano led 42 laps on his option to a second-place end within the Missouri-Illinois Dodge Sellers 250.
Within the 14 years since, Logano has turn out to be considered one of NASCAR’s greatest stars, successful 28 instances within the NASCAR Cup Sequence and successful the championship in 2018. Logano received at Darlington earlier this yr, a monitor with a considerably comparable egg-shaped design and he enters Sunday’s race sitting sixth within the 2022 NASCAR standings. And he is fared effectively in recent times when the NASCAR Cup Sequence has launched a brand new setup, successful the primary Bristol Grime Race and in addition successful the Conflict on the Coliseum in February.
And a large shocker: Ross Chastain, one of many Vegas favorites at 17-2, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the highest 10. There are much better values within the 2022 Take pleasure in Illinois 300 beginning grid. Chastain received the 2019 Tenting World Truck Sequence race in Madison, so he’ll have fond reminiscences of the monitor and he is been one of many greatest surprises in NASCAR this season, however he is coming off a pair uneven performances.
Chastain began in 22nd final week after which went on to guide 153 laps in Charlotte final week however dissatisfied late and wound up ending 15th. He additionally completed 30th at Darlington regardless of main 26 laps two races prior. He is now had 4 finishes of 29th or worse this season and 6 finishes of 15th or worse. That boom-or-bust tendency would not pay significantly effectively now that he is established as a weekly favourite.
The best way to make 2022 Take pleasure in Illinois 300 picks
The mannequin can be focusing on two different drivers with 2022 NASCAR at World Broad Expertise Raceway odds of 14-1 or longer to make a severe run on the checkered flag. Anybody who backs these drivers may hit it massive. You can see all of the model’s NASCAR picks over at SportsLine.
So who wins the Take pleasure in Illinois 300 2022? And which lengthy pictures make a run on the checkered flag? Try the newest 2022 NASCAR at St. Louis odds beneath, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 leaderboard, all from the model that correctly predicted five of Kyle Larson’s wins last season.
2022 Take pleasure in Illinois 300 odds (through Caesars Sportsbook)
Kyle Larson 6-1
Denny Hamlin 7-1
Martin Truex Jr. 8-1
Kyle Busch 8-1
William Byron 17-2
Chase Elliott 17-2
Ross Chastain 17-2
Ryan Blaney 12-1
Christopher Bell 14-1
Joey Logano 14-1
Tyler Reddick 18-1
Alex Bowman 18-1
Chase Briscoe 20-1
Kevin Harvick 25-1
Kurt Busch 25-1
Daniel Suarez 30-1
Aric Almirola 40-1
Erik Jones 50-1
Austin Cindric 50-1
Austin Dillon 60-1
Ricky Stenhouse 75-1
Brad Keselowski 75-1
Bubba Wallace 100-1
Chris Buescher 125-1
A.J. Allmendinger 200-1
Cole Custer 200-1
Justin Haley 300-1
Ty Dillon 500-1
Harrison Burton 500-1
Michael McDowell 1000-1
Todd Gilliland 1000-1
Corey Lajoie 2000-1
BJ McLeod 2500-1
Cody Ware 2500-1
Josh Bilicki 2500-1
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL