2022 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: A mix of post-hype prospects and veterans headlines Sleeper 2.0

You’re going to draft some busts. That’s just how Fantasy Baseball works. Try as you might to avoid risks on Draft Day, you’re going to end up with some players who might trip up your season. The key to winning, then isn’t just in avoiding busts, but in identifying those late-round players who can help you make up for what you losts in the early rounds – and hopefully more.

My favorite kind of players to target when talking about sleepers are the post-hype breakout variety. Scott White broke down some of his favorites here, and you’ll find some overlap between that list and my Sleepers 2.0 list below, and for good reason. It’s your opportunity to buy in on talented young players at a discounted price because we have a tendency to turn our attention to the shiny new thing when prospects let us down.

Of course, post-hype prospects aren’t the only players I’m looking for when I’m looking for sleepers. There’s some overlap between my earlier sleepers list – including the first two names! – but this new list is the group I’m feeling even more optimistic about. Here are five hitters and five pitchers you can often find in the later rounds who could make a big impact for you in 2022.