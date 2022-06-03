2022 Fantasy Football: Dave Richard’s bold predictions and why you should be avoiding three prominent players

Two top-10 gamers at their positions fall removed from that house. A stud quarterback not reaching wherever near his regular stage for the primary time ever. A good finish out of nowhere to inside the highest 12. Two receivers — one younger and one outdated — ending properly above their ADP. These are the daring predictions I am making as NFL minicamps ramp up — and every with the backing in my rankings to place my cash the place my mouth is.
Suspension or not, Deshaun Watson will end exterior the highest 10 in Fantasy factors per recreation
We have not seen Deshaun Watson play a recreation of aggressive soccer since Jan. 3, 2021. Once we see him subsequent, every little thing about his state of affairs could have modified, and nothing about his previous performances must be taken as a right.
As issues stand now, his receiving corps in Cleveland is the worst he is had — ever. After Amari Cooper, Watson has the likes of Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and tight finish David Njoku because the next-best pass-catchers. Even his 2020 squad with Will Fuller as his No. 1 receiver not less than had some high quality depth.
He’ll want these receivers as a result of odds are the Browns did not line up Brink’s vans stuffed with dough simply to have his physique tackle extreme hits as a runner. Watson averaged 5-6 rush makes an attempt per recreation relying on the 12 months and carried a very good speeding common with it, however the Browns determine to ask him to tone that down.
That is additionally a workforce with a play caller who has all the time been true to the run. Kevin Stefanski has by no means had a pass-run ratio over 54% …
- 2021 CLE: 54% move
- 2020 CLE: 52% move
- 2019 MIN: 51% move
- 2018 MIN (Three video games): 52% move
… and Watson’s pass-run ratio has been above 54% in every of his final three seasons.
- 2020 HOU: 63.4%
- 2019 HOU: 57.3%
- 2018 HOU: 54.6%
I am not naïve sufficient to suppose the Browns will not change their philosophies to suit with Watson, however it may be a give-and-take, not an all-out heaping of move makes an attempt on Watson’s plate. Not whereas these Browns operating backs are wholesome, anyway.
To achieve success, Watson must navigate a weaker passing recreation that will not lean pass-heavy with a franchise that has habitually struggled to have explosive passers. Watson averaged over 300 yards per recreation within the final season we noticed him and below 261 yards per recreation in his different seasons. No Browns quarterback ever has averaged even 270 move yards per recreation in a season, and solely 4 starters have topped 250 move yards per recreation. Keep in mind, speeding does not determine to be as giant of part of Watson’s recreation because it was.
Oh, and he’ll must do all this with the third-worst projected schedule for quarterbacks. He is not dwelling simple within the AFC South anymore.
With the deck seemingly stacked towards Watson, I am not snug drafting him inside the first 10 rounds on Draft Day. I might be even much less excited to take him in any respect if he is compelled to serve a suspension of eight video games or extra.
James Conner will end as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy RB
I could not decide to Conner falling utterly out of the top-24 vary, however he will not come wherever near his 2021 numbers. Not that anybody must be stunned — he wound up as RB9 in PPR per-game common on the energy of 18 complete touchdowns.
It is simple to easily say he will not rating 18 touchdowns once more. The concern is that he will not even rating 9. And that is an issue contemplating Conner was ranked exterior of the highest 20 amongst rushers with not less than 100 carries in yards per carry (3.72, 42nd), common yards earlier than contact (0.91, 46th), common yards after contact (2.81, 28th) and rush fee of five-plus yards (29.7%, 43rd).
It is arduous to examine the 27-year-old bettering his effectivity when his personal historical past suggests it will not occur. After Conner’s improbable 2018 season (13 touchdowns, 1,470 complete yards), his speeding common dropped by half a yard, his receiving common tumbled by 1.6 yards and his speeding landing fee plummeted from one each 18 carries to at least one each 29 carries. He nonetheless managed to complete as RB16 that 12 months in PPR, nevertheless it was at 13.9 factors. Most notably of all, Conner missed six video games with accidents.
The uphill battle you may combat with Conner will come down as to whether or not he can keep wholesome, and whether or not or not he can hold scoring on the one-every-13.2 touches clip he had final 12 months. All that stated, Conner does have early-season enchantment, so I would not be against taking him if he fell to late Spherical 3, then promoting excessive on him earlier than Halloween.
Diontae Johnson is not going to end as a top-20 WR in any format
Diontae Johnson has all the time been a quantity king. Anticipate the quantity to get turned down.
Ben Roethlisberger’s final two seasons weren’t very fairly, however the teaching employees was prepared to let him chuck the ball as a lot as he needed, leading to back-to-back seasons with a move fee north of 63%. His favourite receiver was simply Johnson, who averaged 9.6 targets per recreation in 2020 and 10.5 in 2021.
The transfer from Roethlisberger to Mitchell Trubisky/Kenny Pickett ought to empower the Steelers teaching employees to vary gears and do extra of what they suppose is greatest. That may imply operating extra in addition to dispersing the ball extra evenly amongst their pass-catchers. There is not any actual fear about deep-ball energy or accuracy from final 12 months to this 12 months, however there’s a query of move velocity and accuracy on quick throws from Trubisky or Pickett in comparison with Roethlisberger. That’ll matter to all the Steelers receivers, however particularly Johnson.
Any downturn in targets and catches for Johnson could be very dangerous information as a result of he has not been an environment friendly receiver. Amongst wideouts with not less than 50 catches in 2021, Johnson ranked 15th in yards after the catch per reception (4.93), 20th in yards per route run (1.89), 32nd in end-zone targets (7), 38th in yards per reception (10.9), 41st in explosive play fee (12.1%) and 29th in catch fee (63.3%), which is wild contemplating his common depth of goal was a brief 8.52 yards. You’d suppose a receiver catching shorter throws would have the next catch fee.
Final 12 months, solely 4 receivers within the prime 20 in PPR per-game common had lower than 7.5 targets per recreation. All 4 had not less than eight touchdowns. Johnson posted a career-best eight touchdowns final 12 months with Roethlisberger and cannot be thought of a cinch to match that quantity in 2022.
It factors to a down 12 months for Johnson, which is why I do not anticipate to get him in lots of leagues since I would not be snug drafting him till Spherical 5 in full PPR and Spherical 6 in non-PPR.
Gabriel Davis will end as a top-15 WR in any format
Davis is locked into an improved, unchallenged position in one of many league’s pass-happiest offenses. Primarily based on his ultimate six video games of the 2021 season, there’s gargantuan upside.
It was Week 14 when the Payments teaching employees determined to provide Davis extra taking part in time. He rewarded them handsomely to finish the season and into the playoffs, catching 26 of 45 targets for 449 yards and eight touchdowns. Clearly, that features his 201-yard, four-score jaw-dropper at Kansas Metropolis, however even with out that recreation, Davis averaged 7.Zero targets per recreation with 4 scores within the different 5 contests, which is not dangerous in any respect.
And it is that Chiefs playoff recreation that seemingly left an enduring impression on his coaches as a result of they did nothing this offseason to usher in receivers to problem Davis for his perimeter receiver spot. Meaning he ought to play a ton and not less than see the identical type of goal share he ended 2021 with.
There’s additionally the Josh Allen issue: Clearly, the Payments continued to construct round their quarterback this offseason, suggesting there isn’t any approach they will all of the sudden change into a passive, run-first offense. Naturally, that is good for all of his receivers, nevertheless it bears mentioning that Allen fired an end-zone goal at Davis 9 occasions in these ultimate six video games — one each 5 targets total.
If Allen goes to proceed to sling it, and if he views Davis as one in all his favourite end-zone targets, then there’s double-digit scoring potential for the third-year, 23-year-old receiver.
Adam Thielen will end as a prime 20 Fantasy WR
Thielen was a beast by means of the primary 12 weeks of the season, proudly owning a 70% catch fee on 8.2 targets per recreation. He even averaged 17 PPR factors per recreation with 15-plus in 7 of 11.
How’d he do it? Touchdowns — he scored in 10 of 11 video games.
Rely me among the many Fantasy managers who squirm on the concept of trusting a receiver primarily for his nostril for the tip zone. However on the subject of Thielen, the monitor document he is constructed with Kirk Cousins is greater than adequate to rely on.
This is Thielen’s goal share from 10 yards or nearer in video games he is performed in:
- 2021: 27.6% (36.4% in Weeks 1 by means of 12)
- 2020: 43.3%
- 2019: 13.6% (42.9% in Weeks 1 by means of 7)
- 2018: 27.6%
Cousins loves him some Thielen. The hunch is that new coach and play-caller Kevin O’Connell will love him some Thielen too. It is O’Connell who ought to additional increase Thielen’s potential since final 12 months’s Vikings offense ranked 30th in pass-run ratio inside 10 yards (and 28th in 2020, and lifeless final in 2019). O’Connell was a part of a Rams workforce that threw the ball the second-most of anybody inside 10 yards in 2021.
I can purchase into Thielen as a touchdown-needy receiver whose different numbers can assist push him to strong weeks when he does not rating and nice weeks when he does rating. He is on the cusp of being a choose in late Spherical 5 in full PPR.
Gerald Everett is the late-round TE to swipe
The most effective streaming tight finish to start your season with is not in Cleveland or Denver. It is in L.A. with the Chargers.
An underachiever for his profession, Everett did present indicators of life after the Seahawks’ bye week final season. In 9 video games he averaged 8.Eight PPR factors per. That is a begin.
The bigger cause to climb Everett is his quarterback. In Justin Herbert’s 32 profession video games, a good finish has hit the 10-point PPR mark 17 occasions, a 53% hit fee. When you think about the common success fee for top-12 tight ends was 48.9%, this does not look so dangerous.
Everett’s outlook is helped by a projected schedule that ranks second for tight ends each total and within the first 4 weeks. He’ll open the season towards the Raiders, Chiefs, Jaguars and Texans. It would not be stunning if he got here by means of for 10-plus factors in three of the 4 video games, nor wouldn’t it be stunning if he saved it up within the wild AFC West shootouts all 12 months lengthy.
It does not take a lot to be a prime 12 Fantasy tight finish. Final 12 months it meant 9.5 Fantasy factors per recreation. Everett wasn’t removed from that within the second half final 12 months and may recover from the hump this 12 months with Herbert counting on him greater than his previous quarterbacks did. You’ll be able to swipe him in Spherical 12 or later.
