2022 French Open: Draw, seeds, schedule, how to watch, stream, live updates, scores, TV channel

The third round of the 2022 French Open is well underway. On the men’s competition, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are all on the same side of the bracket, and all three of them took care of business on Friday.

If Djokovic and Nadal succeed in their respective Last 16 matchups, they could be facing each other in the quarterfinal round. This would be a good opportunity for Nadal — a 13-time French Open champion — to make his Serbian opponent pay for defeating him in last year’s semifinals. The Spanish star arrived to Roland Garros with injury concerns, but so far Nadal has shaken off the doubts with all of his wins coming via straight sets.

Whoever advances in that one could be taking on Carlos Alcaraz in the following round, that is if he can continue his winning ways. He took care of Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 on Friday. Alcaraz beat both Nadal and Djokovic in consecutive matches and went on to win the Madrid Open earlier in May.

On the women’s side, world No.1 Iga Swiatek entered the competition with a 28-match winning streak and the No. 1 seed. Since then, she has extended to that streak to 30. Swiatek took care of Alison Riske 6-0, 6-2 in Thursday’s second round. Her path to a second French Open title got a little clearer after some big names fell in the first round including defending champion Barbora Krejcikova (2), Anett Kontaveit (5), Ons Jabeur (6), Garbine Muguruza (10) and unseeded Naomi Osaka who made her return to Roland Garros after withdrawing from the 2021 even to focus on her mental health.

Serena Williams will not be playing in the French Open for first time since 2017. She has not played since last June when she suffered an ankle injury at Wimbledon.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 French Open:

Schedule

Third Round, May 27-28

Fourth Round, May 29-30

Quarterfinals, May 31 – June 1

Women’s Semifinals, June 2

Men’s Semifinals, June 3

Women’s Final, June 4

Men’s Final, June 5

Men’s third round Friday results

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Aljaz Bedene (6-3, 6-3, 6-2)

No. 3 Alexander Zverev def. Brandon Nakashima (7-6, 6-3, 7-6)

No. 5 Rafael Nadal def. No. 26 Botic Van de Zandschulp (6-3, 6-2, 6-4)

No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 27 Sebastian Korda (6-4, 6-4, 6-2)

No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Filip Krainovic (7-6, 7-6, 7-5)

No. 21 Karen Khachanov def. No. 10 Cameron Norrie (6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4)

No. 15 Diego Schwartzman def. No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov (6-3, 6-1, 6-2)

Qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles def. No. 23 John Isner (6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3)

Men’s third round Saturday matchups

Mackenzie McDonald vs. No. 11 Jannik Sinner 5 a.m. ET

No. 7 Andrey Rublev vs. Cristian Garin 5 a.m. ET

No. 28 Miomir Kecmanovic vs. No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 6:15 a.m. ET

David Goffin vs. No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz 8:15 a.m. ET

Gilles Simon vs. No. 20 Marin Cilic 8:30 a.m. ET

Mikael Ymer vs. No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 9:30 a.m. ET

No. 8 Casper Rudd vs. No. 32 Lorenzo Sonego 10 a.m. ET

Holger Rune vs. Hugo Gaston 2:45 p.m. ET

Women’s third round Friday results



No. 27 Amanda Anisimova def. Karolina Muchova (6-7, 6-2, 3-0)

No. 17 Leila Anie Fernandez def. No. 14 Belinda Bencic (7-5, 3-6, 7-5)

No. 18 Coco Gauff def. Kaia Kanepi (6-3, 6-4)

No. 31 Elise Mertens def. Varvara Gracheva (6-2, 6-3)

Martina Trevisan def. Daria Saville (6-3, 6-4)

Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. No. 21 Angelique Kerber (6-4, 7-6)

No. 23 Jil Teichmann def. No. 15 Victoria Azaranka (4-6, 7-5, 7-6)

Sloane Stephens def. Diane Parry (6-2, 6-3)

Women’s third round Saturday matchups