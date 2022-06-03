2022 French Open men’s semifinal odds, predictions: Nadal vs. Zverev picks, bets from proven tennis expert

The 2022 French Open continues on Friday with a pair of attention-grabbing semifinal matchups on the boys’s facet. The primary match is the headliner, with Rafael Nadal taking over Alexander Zverev in a face-off between top-five seeds within the match. Nadal knocked off Novak Djokovic within the quarterfinal, with Zverev utilizing 4 units to defeat Carlos Alcaraz. The Nadal vs. Zverev match is scheduled to start at 8:45 a.m. ET at Roland Garros.
Nadal is a -330 favourite (danger $330 to win $100) within the newest Nadal vs. Zverev odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Zverev getting +250 (danger $100 to win $250) because the underdog. Caesars units the over-under for complete video games at 36.5, with Nadal favored by 5.5 video games.
Calvert is the handicapper who referred to as Stan Wawrinka profitable the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1. Within the Miami Open in 2018, he did even higher, accurately calling 100-1 lengthy shot John Isner to win the title. And in 2019, Calvert took down an enormous rating on Dominic Thiem profitable Indian Wells at 80-1. Anybody following his picks is method up.
Rafael Nadal vs. Alexander Zverev preview
Zverev enters this matchup in spectacular type. The No. Three seed ended a 14-match profitable streak for Alcaraz within the quarterfinal, and he reached the ultimate of the Madrid Open and the semifinal of the Monte Carlos Masters and Italian Open this season. Zverev used his function an enormous weapon towards Alcaraz, profitable 73 p.c of factors on his first serve, and is the reigning Gold Medal winner on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Zverev has additionally gained three of the final 4 matches towards Nadal, together with a win at Madrid.
Although Nadal is coming off two marathon matches that taxed his ageing body, he’s a one-of-a-kind competitor. The 13-time French Open champion is now 110-Three general at Roland Garros in his profession. Nadal is 4-1 towards Zverev on clay and 6-Three general, with spectacular service numbers and an elite protection towards Zverev’s energy. From there, Zverev struggles at instances with consistency, and Nadal is a well-known grinder, with all eyes on whether or not he can land his 22nd grand slam title.
