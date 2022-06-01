2022 French Open: Rafael Nadal defeats Novak Djokovic, will play Alexander Zverev in semifinals

Rafael Nadal’s 13 French Open titles are by far probably the most for a males’s participant within the Open period, and he acquired a step nearer to No. 14 with an enormous win on Tuesday. The world No. 5 beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) within the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

It was an unrelenting battle between the superstars, because the match took over 4 hours and ended previous 1 a.m. in Paris. Nadal outlasted Djokovic regardless of coping with a power foot damage.

It is from the primary time Nadal and Djokovic have clashed. They’ve met 59 occasions over their careers with Nadal main the collection 30-29. Tuesday’s match, although, was extremely vital for each. Nadal ensured Djokovic wouldn’t tie his report of 21 Grand Slam titles, whereas Djokovic has formally failed his French Open title protection.

With the win, Nadal will advance to a semifinal matchup with world No. Three Alexander Zverev on Friday. Nadal will rejoice his 36th birthday the day of the match. Zverev is coming off a formidable quarterfinal win over 19-year-old sensation Carlos Alcaraz, who topped Nadal and Djokovic within the Madrid Open.

Nadal is 110-Three all-time at Roland Garros, and his 13 French Open titles are greater than double the six of Bjorn Borg, who has the second most amongst males’s gamers within the Open period. On Friday, Nadal will hope historical past repeats itself and sends him to the event closing.