2022 French Open women’s odds, predictions, best bets: Tennis expert picks Bianca Andreescu at Roland Garros

Roland Garros is the center of the tennis world in late May and early June, with the action beginning early on Sunday morning. The 2022 French Open features intriguing draws on both the men’s and women’s side, with an unclear structure at the top of the men’s game. No such dynamic exists for the women’s draw, with No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek operating as the clear betting favorite. She enters on a 28-match winning streak, leaving some of the game’s best players in an unfamiliar position as big tournament underdogs.
At Caesars Sportsbook, Swiatek is listed at -120 (risk $120 to win $100) to win the tournament, underscoring her perceived dominance. 2018 French Open winner Simona Halep is next at +900 to claim the title. She is followed by Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur at +1400, with Maria Sakkari entering at +1600 in the latest French Open 2022 odds. Before making any 2022 French Open picks, be sure to check out the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine’s Gavin Mair.
Mair is the international women’s tennis expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open, plus many other prescient calls. He also correctly backed Barbora Krejcikova in the 2021 French Open final.
Now, Mair has broken down the latest 2022 French Open women’s odds from Caesars and released his coveted best bets. He’s sharing all of his expert tennis picks and analysis at SportsLine.
Top 2022 French Open women’s predictions
One of Mair’s surprising 2022 French Open picks is that he likes the value of Bianca Andreescu at 20-1. Andreescu showed flashes at the Italian Open earlier this month, ultimately losing to top-ranked Iga Swiatek in a way that many others have. Still, she has shown improvement in each match since returning to top-tier tennis action in Stuttgart earlier this year, and Andreescu owns a recent straight-set win over a top-10 player in Danielle Collins.
From there, Andreescu has pedigree as the 2019 U.S. Open champion, and she won that event in her first appearance, toppling Serena Williams in the final. Andreescu is extremely versatile and multi-talented and, even without lofty height, she covers ground quite well and has the ability to produce powerful strokes that keep her opponents on their heels. Andreescu is also well-rested and healthy after a recent break, and according to her public comments, she appears to be refreshed and reinvigorated in advance of the 2022 French Open.
How to make 2022 French Open women’s picks
Mair has locked in his best bets, and they include a 35-1 long shot who would bring huge returns. Mair says this long shot has “an incredible character and winning mindset.” You can only find out who it is, and see the rest of Mair’s picks and analysis at SportsLine.
So who wins the French Open 2022? And which long shots could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair’s bets for the 2022 French Open, all from the tennis expert who has called long shot winners of three grand slam women’s titles since 2017, and find out.
2022 French Open women’s odds (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Iga Swiatek 5-6 (-120)
Simona Halep 9-1
Paula Badosa 14-1
Ons Jabeur 14-1
Maria Sakkari 16-1
Aryna Sabalenka 20-1
Bianca Andreescu 20-1
Amanda Ansimova 25-1
Garbine Muguruza 25-1
Naomi Osaka 30-1
Barbora Krejcikova 35-1
Danielle Collins 35-1
Emma Raducanu 35-1
Karolina Pliskova 35-1
Elena Rybakina 35-1
Anett Kontavet 35-1
Coco Gauff 35-1
Jelena Ostapenko 35-1
