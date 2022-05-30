2022 French Open women’s quarterfinal odds, predictions: Gauff vs. Stephens picks from proven tennis expert

The 2022 French Open continues on Tuesday with a slate of extremely fascinating matches at Roland Garros. In a single ladies’s quarterfinal of nice intrigue, Coco Gauff takes on Sloane Stephens in a battle between American gamers. The match is ready to start at 7:30 am ET in Paris. The winner will face the victor between Leylah Fernandez and Martina Trevisan in a closely anticipated semifinal matchup.
Gauff is a -200 favourite (danger $200 to win $100) within the newest Gauff vs. Stephens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Stephens listed because the underdog at +160 (danger $100 to win $160). Caesars units the over-under for complete video games at 20.5, with Gauff favored by 3.5 video games. Earlier than making any 2022 French Open picks, you should definitely see the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine’s Gavin Mair.
Mair is the worldwide ladies’s tennis skilled who known as unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) profitable the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) profitable the 2018 U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu (20-1) profitable the 2019 U.S. Open, plus many different prescient calls. He additionally accurately backed Barbora Krejcikova within the 2021 French Open ultimate.
Prime Gauff vs. Stephens predictions
Mair understands that that is fairly a riveting battle between standard and fascinating gamers. Gauff, the No. 18 seed, is simply 18 years previous, lately celebrating her highschool commencement. Gauff was a quarterfinalist on the 2021 French Open, changing into the youngest ladies’s participant to succeed in the ultimate eight in additional than a decade.
As well as, Gauff’s 2021 run got here to an finish with a loss to Barbora Krejcikova in close-fought style, along with her opponent changing into the champion. Gauff is enjoying fairly properly in Paris, and she or he is thought for a well-balanced sport.
Stephens didn’t arrive at Roland Garros in her finest kind, however she has turned it on beneath the brightest lights in tennis. Her final grand slam quarterfinal run got here on the 2019 French Open, and she or he defeated Jil Teichmann within the fourth spherical, shedding solely two video games within the course of.
She has a transparent capacity to rise to the second in main competitions, and Stephens owns a victory over Gauff of their solely head-to-head battle on the 2021 U.S. Open in New York.
Tips on how to make Stephens vs. Gauff picks
