2022 French Open women’s semifinal odds, predictions: Swiatek vs. Kasatkina picks from proven tennis expert

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek can transfer one step nearer to her second grand slam singles title when she squares off towards 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina within the 2022 French Open semifinals on Thursday at Roland Garros in Paris. Swiatek, who turned 21 earlier this week, has gained 33 straight matches. She is 2 victories away from her second French Open singles title in three years. In the meantime, the 25-year-old Kasatkina is taking part in in her first profession grand slam singles semifinal. The winner will advance to the ultimate and face both American Coco Gauff or Martina Trevisan.
Thursday’s semifinal match is about to start no sooner than 9 a.m. ET. Swiatek has been put in as a -1000 favourite (danger $1,000 to win $100) within the newest Swiatek vs. Kasatkina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Kasatkina listed because the underdog at +600. You can too decide whether or not Swiatek will cowl the 6.5-game unfold and what number of video games the match will final, amongst different wagering choices. Earlier than making any Kasatkina vs. Swiatek picks, that you must see the French Open 2022 predictions from elite tennis handicapper Gavin Mair.
Mair is the worldwide ladies’s tennis knowledgeable who known as unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) profitable the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) profitable the 2018 U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu (20-1) profitable the 2019 U.S. Open, plus many different prescient calls. He additionally accurately backed Barbora Krejcikova within the 2021 French Open last.
Now, Mair has locked in on the 2022 French Open ladies’s semifinal matchup that includes Swiatek vs. Kasatkina and revealed his greatest bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks.
Swiatek vs. Kasatkina preview
Swiatek’s 33-match profitable streak is the third longest since 2000. Solely Venus Williams, who gained 35 straight in 2000, and Serena Williams, who gained 34 in a row in 2013, have compiled longer streaks. Swiatek additionally has gained 52 of her previous 54 units.
As well as, Swiatek already has crushed Kasatkina thrice this yr. The pair met on the Australian Open, Dubai and Qatar, with Swiatek profitable in straight units all thrice and dropping simply 11 video games. Kasatkina’s solely profession win over Swiatek got here in June 2021 on grass, a a lot completely different floor than the one they will encounter on Thursday.
Kasatkina is having fun with a renaissance season. The professional from Russia achieved a career-best singles rating of 10 in October 2018. However 2019 and ’20 had been misplaced seasons for Kasatkina, who fell to 71st on the earth. Final yr she gained the Phillip Island Trophy, her first event title in additional than two years, and started her resurgence.
Now ranked No. 20 on the earth, Kasatkina is having her greatest grand slam efficiency. She has not dropped a set in 5 matches to date on the clay at Roland Garros, and solely as soon as was she even pushed to a tiebreak. In clay-court occasions this yr, Kasatkina is a glowing 12-3. On another floor she is 11-7.
Find out how to make Kasatkina vs. Swiatek picks
Mair is anticipating the match to go beneath 18.5 complete video games, however Mair additionally has a decide that pays plus-money. Be sure to check out Mair’s picks and analysis before locking in your own 2022 French Open picks for the women’s semifinals.
Who wins Swiatek vs. Kasatkina within the 2022 French Open ladies’s semifinal? And what different decide might result in a giant return? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair’s best bets for Kasatkina vs. Swiatek, all from the famed tennis handicapper who has crushed his Grand Slam tennis picks, and discover out.
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL