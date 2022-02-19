2022 Genesis Invitational: Live stream, how to watch online, TV schedule, golf tee times, radio coverage

The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club is one of the best events on the PGA Tour annually, and this year’s edition should not be any different. Several of the top players in the world made the cut heading into the weekend in Los Angeles as the first part of the 2022 golf year comes to a close with the best Tour stop on the West Coast (and possibly the best all year).

Riviera is known for a lot of things, but what I’m most excited about is how fast and firm it will play for the top golfers on the planet. We saw this a bit last season when Max Homa got the biggest victory of his career here, and it’s a style of play that forces incredible approach shots and precision around the greens to have a chance of winning. Length is still important at Riviera — as it is anywhere in the world — it’s just that approach play is far more interesting here than it is at almost any other regular stop on the PGA Tour.

So, we get a spectacular field playing a tremendous golf course to close out the West Coast swing, which means this should be the best viewing experience of the year to date. Here’s how you can watch the golf at Riviera all week, from first tee shot at the famous 10th hole on Thursday to the last putt on No. 18 on Sunday afternoon. Be sure to keep it locked on CBS all weekend.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 – Saturday



Round starts: 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 – Sunday



Round starts: 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Live (four streams): 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio