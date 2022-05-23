Editor's Pick

2022 Hardin-Houston Graduation – Sidney Daily News

May 23, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Seniors prepare for the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News



Seniors prepare for the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News



Seniors walk towards the gym for the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News



Seniors walk towards the gym for the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News



The Hardin-Houston school band performs during the Hardin-Houston High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News



Hardin-Houston Local School District superintendent Ryan Maier speaks to Hardin-Houston High School seniors during their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News



Houston High School seniors receive their diplomas during their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News



Houston High School graduates turn their tassels during their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News



Houston High School graduates toss their caps at the end of their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News



The Hardin-Houston High School graduating class on Sunday, May 22.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

The Hardin-Houston High School graduating class on Sunday, May 22.

