2022 Honda Classic fantasy golf picks, rankings, sleepers: Back Louis Oosthuizen, fade Daniel Berger

The PGA Tour makes its swing into the Southeast this week, with the 2022 Honda Classic set to tee off Thursday at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Many of the elite players are taking a break, but Brooks Koepka and former winner Sungjae Im headline a Honda Classic field that also features the season debuts of many European players. Im, who got his first PGA Tour victory in Palm Beach Gardens two years ago, is the 12-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Honda Classic golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Daniel Berger is the 18-1 second choice, while Koepka is at 20-1 along with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquinn Niemann, who won last week’s Genesis Invitational.
Will Niemann follow up his showing last week with another strong performance that will make him a valuable piece in your 2022 Honda Classic Fantasy golf picks? Or will a European player like Tommy Fleetwood (28-1) play well in his first tour event of the season and give you a better chance to win? Before you consider any Fantasy golf rankings or make any bets on the 2022 Honda Classic, you need to check out the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.
Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports, and he has been on fire this season.
In his picks for the WM Phoenix Open, nine of Gates’ selections finished in the top 14, and his top five all posted top-10 finishes. The previous week, in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, eight of Gates’ selections finished in the top 16.
He also nailed his picks at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, with four of his top seven picks posting top-five finishes. And at the Hero World Challenge, again four of his top seven finished in the top five. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.
Now, Gates has ranked his top 20 golfers for the 2022 Honda Classic. You can only see his fantasy golf rankings and Honda Classic picks at SportsLine.
2022 Honda Classic Fantasy golf expert picks
One player Gates is really high on this week is Oosthuizen, who was impressive in his return to the tour after almost three months off in Phoenix. He tied for 14th in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting a pair of 67’s. The South African had 14 top-25 finishes in 21 tournaments last season, including eight in the top 10, and was a runner-up four times. Oosthuizen is 30th in total strokes gained, ranking 14th tee-to-green, and he is 12th on tour in sand saves (66.7 percent), which is a skill that will come in handy at PGA National. He leads in greens in regulation at 78.2 percent.
On the other hand, the expert is fading Berger, who is one of the favorites this week but missed the cut in Phoenix his last time out. The 28-year-old had a back problem that forced him out of Pebble Beach, and while he has proclaimed himself fit, he could have some kinks to work out. He has shot 70 or higher in four of his last five rounds and is 78th in strokes gained around the green and 158th in strokes gained putting. He finished fourth at PGA National last season, but he had two missed cuts and didn’t finish higher than 29th in his previous four Honda Classics.
How to set your 2022 Honda Classic Fantasy golf rankings
For this week at PGA National, the fantasy expert is backing a long shot who is listed at around 30-1. This golfer’s recent results haven’t measured up to his talent. Gates expects him to turn things around and sees him as a must-play for your Fantasy golf picks for the tournament at PGA National. You can find out who it is, and check out all of Gates’ top Honda Classic fantasy golf picks at SportsLine.
Who wins the 2022 Honda Classic this week in Palm Beach Gardens? Who are the top PGA Tour players to target for your Fantasy picks? And which overlooked players can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Riley Gates’ Fantasy golf rankings for the 2022 Honda Classic, all from the fantasy expert with his finger on the pulse of the game, and find out.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL