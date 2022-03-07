2022 March Madness, conference tournament brackets, automatic bids: Loyola-Chicago, Longwood earn AQ bids

Reservations for the 2022 NCAA Tournament are beginning to fill up and as conference tournament week rolls on, automatic bids are starting to fly out. The latest to punch tickets to the Big Dance are Loyola-Chicago, which won their second consecutive MVC Tournament title in their final Arch Madness and Longwood, a first-time dancer after the Lancers won the Big South Tournament.

The Ramblers squeaked past Drake 64-58 in a dramatic Missouri Valley Tournament finale Sunday afternoon, ousting the Bulldogs after being swept by them in the regular season. The win capped an incredible week for first-year coach Drew Valentine in his debut season after dominant showings against Bradley and later against No. 1 seed Northern Iowa on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Loyola-Chicago has managed to be a factor in its recent NCAA Tournament appearances with two Sweet 16s — in 2018 and in 2021 — and one Final Four (2018) to show for it. Both of those teams won the MVC regular season and did so under former coach Porter Moser but the mojo around the program and the swagger under Valentine appears to be the same. The Ramblers are rolling into what will be their third NCAA Tournament since 2018, a stunning show of consistency after a tourney drought for the program from 1986 to 2017.

In the Big South, Longwood’s first appearance in an NCAA Tournament will come courtesy of a 79-58 win over Winthrop in its conference tournament title game. The Lancers — who won 16 of 17 regular season games in the 2022 calendar year entering postseason play — narrowly avoided upset against North Carolina A&T in their first Big South tourney game Friday before finding the same regular-season groove that propelled them to a regular-season crown.

Elsewhere in college hoops, more automatic qualifiers will be coming Monday with the championship games for the Southern Conference and Sun Belt Conference.

