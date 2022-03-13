2022 March Madness, conference tournament brackets, automatic bids: Only five NCAA Tournament AQ berths remain

The final 5 automated bids to the NCAA Match are on the road in Sunday’s convention tourney championship video games
In the end, Choice Sunday is upon us, because the 2022 NCAA Match attracts nearer. The complete 68-team bracket might be revealed dwell on CBS at 6 p.m. ET, however there’s some enterprise to settle first. 5 of the game’s 32 conferences nonetheless need to crown their match champions on Sunday, and a number of the video games have bubble implications.
The result of the Atlantic 10 Match title recreation between No. 1 seed Davidson and No. 6 seed Richmond is more likely to decide if the Atlantic 10 might be a one-bid league or a two-bid league. With Davidson projected to be within the at-large area, in line with Jerry Palm’s Bracketology, a win for Richmond might make it a two-bid league. That will be unhealthy information for groups on the bubble.
In different motion, Texas A&M and Memphis are every projected No. 11 seeds, in line with Palm, however can eradicate any remaining shreds of doubt over their NCAA Tournament resumes by successful convention titles. The Aggies might be taking up Tennessee within the SEC Match ultimate, whereas Memphis takes on Houston within the AAC ultimate.
Elsewhere, Yale and Princeton will sq. off for the Ivy League Match crown in a battle between two packages that definitely want victories to succeed in the Huge Dance. Lastly, the Huge Ten title recreation between Purdue and Iowa might be a battle between two squads who’re locks to succeed in the NCAA Match however who want to enhance their seeding. As soon as the Huge Ten title recreation concludes, it will likely be time for the Choice Present on CBS.
Till then, right here is the schedule for Sunday adopted by a full rundown of which groups have secured automated bids to the NCAA Match.
Sunday’s convention championship video games
Ivy League
(1) Princeton vs. (2) Yale, 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Atlantic 10
(1) Davidson vs. (6) Richmond, 1 p.m. | CBS
SEC
(8) Texas A&M vs. (2) Tennessee, 1 p.m. | ESPN — Updates
AAC
(1) Houston vs. (3) Memphis, 3:15 | ESPN — Updates
Huge Ten
(5) Iowa vs. (3) Purdue, 3:30 p.m. | CBS — Updates
2022 convention match schedules, champions
|Convention
|Match web site
|Dates (Remaining TV)
|2022 Champion
|AAC
|Fort Price, Texas
|March 10-13 (ESPN)
|ACC
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|March 8-12 (ESPN)
|Virginia Tech (23-12)
|America East
|Campus websites
|March 6, 9 & 12 (ESPN2)
|Vermont (28-5)
|Atlantic 10
|Washington D.C.
|March 9-13 (CBSSN)
|ASUN
|Campus websites
|March 1, 3, 5 & 8 (ESPN)
|Bellarmine (20-13) – x
|Big East
|New York
|March 9-12 (Fox)
|Villanova (26-7)
|Huge Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 9-12 (ESPNU)
|Montana State (27-7)
|Huge South
|Charlotte, N.C.
|March 2, 4-6 (ESPN2)
|Longwood (26-6)
|Big Ten
|Indianapolis
|March 9-13 (CBS)
|Big 12
|Kansas Metropolis
|March 9-12 (ESPN)
|Kansas (28-6)
|Huge West
|Henderson, Nev.
|March 8, 10-12 (ESPN2)
|Cal St. Fullerton (21-10)
|Colonial
|Washington D.C.
|March 5-8 (CBSSN)
|Delaware (22-12)
|Convention USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 8-12 (CBSSN)
|UAB (27-7)
|Horizon League
|Indianapolis
|March 1, 3, 7 & 8 (ESPN)
|Wright State (21-13)
|Ivy League
|Cambridge, Mass.
|March 12-13 (ESPN2)
|MAAC
|Atlantic Metropolis, N.J.
|March 8-12 (ESPNU)
|Saint Peter’s (19-11)
|MAC
|Cleveland
|March 10-12 (ESPN2)
|Akron (24-9)
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 9-12 (ESPN2)
|Norfolk State (24-6)
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 3-6 (CBS)
|Loyola-Chicago (25-7)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 9-12 (CBS)
|Boise State (27-7)
|Northeast
|Campus websites
|Feb. 28, March 2, 5 & 8 (ESPN)
|Bryant (22-9)
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|March 2-5 (ESPN2)
|Murray State (30-2)
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 9-12 (Fox)
|Arizona (30-3)
|Patriot
|Campus websites
|March 1, 3, 6 & 9 (CBSSN)
|Colgate (23-11)
|SEC
|Tampa, Florida
|March 9-13 (ESPN)
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 4-7 (ESPN)
|Chattanooga (27-7)
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 9-12 (ESPN2)
|Texas A&M-CC (22-11)
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 5-8 (ESPN2)
|S. Dakota State (30–4)
|Solar Belt
|Pensacola, Fla.
|March 3, 5-7 (ESPN2)
|Georgia State (18-10)
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Ala.
|March 9-12 (ESPNU)
|Texas Southern (18-12)
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 8-12 (ESPNU)
|New Mexico State (26-6)
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 3-5 & 7-8 (ESPN)
|Gonzaga (26-3)
x – Bellarmine is ineligible for the NCAA Match so ASUN common season champion Jacksonville State is awarded the convention’s automated bid to the NCAA Match.
