2022 March Madness, conference tournament brackets, automatic bids: Only five NCAA Tournament AQ berths remain

In the end, Choice Sunday is upon us, because the 2022 NCAA Match attracts nearer. The complete 68-team bracket might be revealed dwell on CBS at 6 p.m. ET, however there’s some enterprise to settle first. 5 of the game’s 32 conferences nonetheless need to crown their match champions on Sunday, and a number of the video games have bubble implications. The result of the Atlantic 10 Match title recreation between No. 1 seed Davidson and No. 6 seed Richmond is more likely to decide if the Atlantic 10 might be a one-bid league or a two-bid league. With Davidson projected to be within the at-large area, in line with Jerry Palm’s Bracketology, a win for Richmond might make it a two-bid league. That will be unhealthy information for groups on the bubble.

Brackets are right here! Get back in your pools and be part of our Men’s and Women’s Challenges for the possibility to win a brand new truck and a university basketball dream journey!.

In different motion, Texas A&M and Memphis are every projected No. 11 seeds, in line with Palm, however can eradicate any remaining shreds of doubt over their NCAA Tournament resumes by successful convention titles. The Aggies might be taking up Tennessee within the SEC Match ultimate, whereas Memphis takes on Houston within the AAC ultimate. Elsewhere, Yale and Princeton will sq. off for the Ivy League Match crown in a battle between two packages that definitely want victories to succeed in the Huge Dance. Lastly, the Huge Ten title recreation between Purdue and Iowa might be a battle between two squads who’re locks to succeed in the NCAA Match however who want to enhance their seeding. As soon as the Huge Ten title recreation concludes, it will likely be time for the Choice Present on CBS. Till then, right here is the schedule for Sunday adopted by a full rundown of which groups have secured automated bids to the NCAA Match.

Sunday’s convention championship video games

Ivy League

(1) Princeton vs. (2) Yale, 12 p.m. | ESPN2 Atlantic 10

(1) Davidson vs. (6) Richmond, 1 p.m. | CBS SEC

(8) Texas A&M vs. (2) Tennessee, 1 p.m. | ESPN — Updates AAC

(1) Houston vs. (3) Memphis, 3:15 | ESPN — Updates Huge Ten

(5) Iowa vs. (3) Purdue, 3:30 p.m. | CBS — Updates

2022 convention match schedules, champions

Convention Match web site Dates (Remaining TV) 2022 Champion AAC Fort Price, Texas March 10-13 (ESPN) ACC Brooklyn, N.Y. March 8-12 (ESPN) Virginia Tech (23-12) America East Campus websites March 6, 9 & 12 (ESPN2) Vermont (28-5) Atlantic 10 Washington D.C. March 9-13 (CBSSN) ASUN Campus websites March 1, 3, 5 & 8 (ESPN) Bellarmine (20-13) – x Big East New York March 9-12 (Fox) Villanova (26-7) Huge Sky Boise, Idaho March 9-12 (ESPNU) Montana State (27-7) Huge South Charlotte, N.C. March 2, 4-6 (ESPN2) Longwood (26-6) Big Ten Indianapolis March 9-13 (CBS) Big 12 Kansas Metropolis March 9-12 (ESPN) Kansas (28-6) Huge West Henderson, Nev. March 8, 10-12 (ESPN2) Cal St. Fullerton (21-10) Colonial Washington D.C. March 5-8 (CBSSN) Delaware (22-12) Convention USA Frisco, Texas March 8-12 (CBSSN) UAB (27-7) Horizon League Indianapolis March 1, 3, 7 & 8 (ESPN) Wright State (21-13) Ivy League Cambridge, Mass. March 12-13 (ESPN2) MAAC Atlantic Metropolis, N.J. March 8-12 (ESPNU) Saint Peter’s (19-11) MAC Cleveland March 10-12 (ESPN2) Akron (24-9) MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 9-12 (ESPN2) Norfolk State (24-6) Missouri Valley St. Louis March 3-6 (CBS) Loyola-Chicago (25-7) Mountain West Las Vegas March 9-12 (CBS) Boise State (27-7) Northeast Campus websites Feb. 28, March 2, 5 & 8 (ESPN) Bryant (22-9) Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 2-5 (ESPN2) Murray State (30-2) Pac-12 Las Vegas March 9-12 (Fox) Arizona (30-3) Patriot Campus websites March 1, 3, 6 & 9 (CBSSN) Colgate (23-11) SEC Tampa, Florida March 9-13 (ESPN) Southern Asheville, N.C March 4-7 (ESPN) Chattanooga (27-7) Southland Katy, Texas March 9-12 (ESPN2) Texas A&M-CC (22-11) Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 5-8 (ESPN2) S. Dakota State (30–4) Solar Belt Pensacola, Fla. March 3, 5-7 (ESPN2) Georgia State (18-10) SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 9-12 (ESPNU) Texas Southern (18-12) WAC Las Vegas March 8-12 (ESPNU) New Mexico State (26-6) West Coast Las Vegas March 3-5 & 7-8 (ESPN) Gonzaga (26-3)

x – Bellarmine is ineligible for the NCAA Match so ASUN common season champion Jacksonville State is awarded the convention’s automated bid to the NCAA Match.