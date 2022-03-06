2022 March Madness: Conference tournament brackets, schedules, times, dates, automatic bids

The stage is set for a showdown between No. 22 Murray State and Morehead State on Saturday night in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title game that will decide who gets the first automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. It will be an outcome of national interest as it figures to determine whether the OVC gets two teams into the Big Dance or just one.

If the Racers win, it will be good news for bubble teams around the country since Morehead State doesn’t have a case for an at-large bid. But if the No. 3 seed Eagles pull the upset and secure the automatic bid, then they will become proverbial “bid stealers” and give the OVC multiple NCAA Tournament teams for the second time in the last three tournaments.

Murray State, which is the No. 1 seed in the OVC Tournament after an 18-0 run through the league, won both regular season meetings between the teams. But the Eagles should be riding an emotional high into the game following a dramatic 53-51 win over Belmont in Friday night’s semifinal round. Morehead State’s Johni Broome blocked a shot from Belmont’s Nick Muszynski in the final seconds to preserve the win. The Racers escaped their semifinal win with less drama, beating Southeast Missouri State 88-74.

The OVC is just one of several conference tournaments in action as the first week of March nears its end. On Sunday, the Big South and Missouri Valley will also crown their champions. Keep it locked here as we track the 2022 college basketball conference champions on the journey to the NCAA Tournament.

