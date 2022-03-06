Sports

2022 March Madness: Conference tournament brackets, schedules, times, dates, automatic bids

March 5, 2022
Chronicle Reporter



arch-madness.jpg
USATSI

The stage is set for a showdown between No. 22 Murray State and Morehead State on Saturday night in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title game that will decide who gets the first automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. It will be an outcome of national interest as it figures to determine whether the OVC gets two teams into the Big Dance or just one.

If the Racers win, it will be good news for bubble teams around the country since Morehead State doesn’t have a case for an at-large bid. But if the No. 3 seed Eagles pull the upset and secure the automatic bid, then they will become proverbial “bid stealers” and give the OVC multiple NCAA Tournament teams for the second time in the last three tournaments.

Murray State, which is the No. 1 seed in the OVC Tournament after an 18-0 run through the league, won both regular season meetings between the teams. But the Eagles should be riding an emotional high into the game following a dramatic 53-51 win over Belmont in Friday night’s semifinal round. Morehead State’s Johni Broome blocked a shot from Belmont’s Nick Muszynski in the final seconds to preserve the win. The Racers escaped their semifinal win with less drama, beating Southeast Missouri State 88-74.

The OVC is just one of several conference tournaments in action as the first week of March nears its end. On Sunday, the Big South and Missouri Valley will also crown their champions. Keep it locked here as we track the 2022 college basketball conference champions on the journey to the NCAA Tournament.

Saturday’s conference tournaments in action

2022 conference tournament schedules

Conference Tournament site Dates (Final TV) 2022 Champion 
AAC Fort Worth, Texas March 10-13 (ESPN)
ACC Brooklyn, N.Y. March 8-12 (ESPN)
America East Campus sites March 6, 9 & 12 (ESPN2)
Atlantic 10 Washington D.C. March 9-13 (CBSSN)
ASUN Campus sites March 1, 3, 5 & 8 (ESPN)
Big East New York March 9-12 (Fox)
Big Sky Boise, Idaho March 9-12 (ESPNU)
Big South Charlotte, N.C. March 2, 4-6 (ESPN2)
Big Ten Indianapolis March 9-13 (CBS)
Big 12 Kansas City March 9-12 (ESPN)
Big West Henderson, Nev. March 8, 10-12 (ESPN2)
Colonial Washington D.C. March 5-8 (CBSSN)
Conference USA Frisco, Texas March 8-12 (CBSSN)
Horizon League Indianapolis March 1, 3, 7 & 8 (ESPN)
Ivy LeagueCambridge, Mass.March 12-13 (ESPN2)
MAAC Atlantic City, N.J. March 8-12 (ESPNU)
MACCleveland, Ohio March  10-12 (ESPN2)
MEAC Norfolk, Va. March 9-12 (ESPN2)
Missouri Valley St. Louis March 3-6 (CBS)
Mountain West Las Vegas March 9-12 (CBS)
Northeast Campus sitesFeb. 28, March 2, 5 & 8 (ESPN)
Ohio Valley Evansville, Ind. March 2-5 (ESPN2)
Pac-12 Las Vegas March 9-12 (Fox)  
Patriot Campus sites March 1, 3, 6 & 9 (CBSSN)
SEC Tampa, Fla. March 9-13 (ESPN)
Southern Asheville, N.C March 4-7 (ESPN)
Southland Katy, Texas March 9-12 (ESPN2)
Summit Sioux Falls, S.D. March 5-8 (ESPN2)
Sun BeltPensacola, Fla. March 3, 5-7 (ESPN2)
SWAC Birmingham, Ala. March 9-12 (ESPNU)
WAC Las Vegas March 8-12 (ESPNU)
West Coast Las Vegas March 3-5 & 7-8 (ESPN)





