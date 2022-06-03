2022 Memorial Tournament: Former champion Hideki Matsuyama disqualified for nonconforming club face

For the second consecutive 12 months, among the finest gamers on the planet has been compelled out of the Memorial Match earlier than finishing all 4 rounds. Final 12 months, it was Jon Rahm who needed to withdraw with a optimistic COVID-19 check consequence. This time round, Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified for a nonconforming driver face.
Matsauyama, who was grouped with Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on Thursday throughout Spherical 1 at Muirfield Village, accomplished 9 holes earlier than leaving the occasion. The difficulty for Matsuyama was a substance that had been painted on the face of his 3-wood.
In accordance with the Guidelines of Golf, rule 4.a.(3) of the gear portion states: “A substance or any remedy cannot be utilized to the face of a membership which may affect the flight of the ball, the spin, the loft or something on the ball, how the ball performs”
Guidelines official Steve Rintoul stated he truly discovered in regards to the membership on the second gap of Matsuyama’s spherical and requested him if he’d used it, as a result of if he had not, he can be superb. Matsuyama used it on the primary gap.
Rintoul then took images of the membership and dealt with it earlier than permitting permitting Matsuyama to play with the membership whereas he regrouped with of us from the USGA to find out if it was in reality nonconforming.
“I truly closed my arm and rubbed my fingernail throughout,” stated Rintour. “A method I may really feel it, however the subsequent manner I could not. Although it was accomplished with a Wite-Out-like substance, it was thick sufficient you would decide up on the place it was on the face.”
Although Sharpie dots for alignment would have been allowed underneath the Guidelines of Golf, in line with Rintour, in the end it was decided that this substance was far too thick to be allowed. A bit later in Matsuyama’s spherical, after Rintour conferred with the USGA guidelines of us, they decided that the membership was unlawful.
Matsuyama defined later that the substance utilized was for alignment functions. Rintour famous that his committee was despatched a photograph of the membership, although he declined to reveal how he obtained the picture or from whom.
Matsuyama, who received at Muirfield Village in 2014, got here in with high 15s in two of his final three begins and was among the many favorites to win one of many preeminent PGA Tour occasions on the calendar. Although his play by means of 9 holes didn’t point out that he was going to be aggressive on the weekend, it is nonetheless a bummer that Matsuayma was disqualified from the match.
Rick Gehman and Kyle Porter focus on Hideki Matsuyama’s disqualification on the Memorial. Observe & take heed to The First Reduce on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
