2022 Memorial Tournament leaderboard: Rookies Cameron Young, Davis Riley among six tied for lead after Round 1

The primary spherical of the Memorial Event on Thursday at Muirfield Village picked up the place final yr left off so far as drama goes. After Jon Rahm needed to withdraw on the finish of the 2021 event with a constructive COVID-19 check, one other star left early on Thursday when Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified for a nonconforming 3-wood.
Matsuyama was not main or among the many leaders like Rahm was final yr when he left the occasion, however Matsuyama’s WD did present a jolt within the afternoon of Spherical 1 that’s all the time welcome at any event (even when the top consequence just isn’t fascinating). He leaves behind a extremely enjoyable leaderboard with children on the prime and the horses within the again that ought to be fascinating to observe develop over the subsequent few days.
Let’s check out the logjam on the prime of this board after Spherical 1 and check out to determine who’s going to emerge after they flip the nook and head for the weekend on Friday night in Spherical 2.
The leaders
T1. Mackenzie Hughes, Luke Record, Cameron Smith, Okay.H. Lee, Davis Riley, Cameron Younger (-5): Smith in all probability has probably the most endurance right here, however let’s deal with the rookies Younger and Riley as an alternative. Mixed, they’ve prime 15s in seven of their final eight begins and are in all probability the 2 most outstanding candidates for PGA Tour Rookie of the Yr. Although their video games are constructed fairly in a different way, they have been each within the prime six on this discipline in strokes gained from tee to inexperienced and each will in all probability be within the combine in some capability from right here till the top of the occasion.
This can be a monstrous event to interrupt by way of in to examine off your first PGA Tour win as each try to do. It is the sixth-best occasion of 2022 by way of power of discipline, and both Riley (25) or Younger (additionally 25) would match properly with the run of younger 20-something Individuals which have been rolling thus far this season.
Different contenders
T7. Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris, Denny McCarthy (-4)
T11. Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Jhonattan Vegas, Max Homa, Keegan Bradley, Joel Dahmen, Shane Lowry (-3)
T21. Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger, Adam Scott (-2)
The power right here is definitely principally at T11 and T21, gamers which are two and three strokes again respectively and really a lot within the combine with 54 holes to go. Zalatoris clearly stands out, and his sport appears to be completely constructed for the very hardest programs (which you could possibly argue Muirfield Village is amongst). McIlroy did not putt in any respect, which is what you need to see when making an attempt to venture who will surge within the subsequent few rounds. Schauffele has prime 15s in every of his final 4 begins right here. And Fowler — who has struggled mightily with no prime 20s in 11 begins this yr — put collectively a extremely well-rounded day through which he gained strokes in each class. The leaders are principally stout, however this chase pack is certainly to be feared.
What precisely occurred with Matsuyama?
I wrote the complete recap right here, however a number of the quotes are simply unbelievable. The principles official accountable for administering the disqualification gave an all-timer in his press convention afterward. One that would solely occur in golf and that in some way concurrently makes this sport each probably the most ridiculous and probably the most enjoyable on this planet.
“After I first received [his club], I took footage, and I used to be it myself carefully,” guidelines official Steve Rintoul stated. “I really closed my arm and rubbed my fingernail throughout. One means I might really feel it, however the subsequent means I could not. Despite the fact that it was performed with a Wite-Out-like substance, it was thick sufficient you could possibly decide up on the place it was on the face.”
“Making use of a small, discrete dot with a Sharpie that will help you with alignment is ok,” he added. “We have now gamers who do it on a regular basis. However the quantity of substance that was up on the face of the membership, after we despatched it to the USGA, their gear requirements guys, it was simply extreme. And that is what might have an effect on the efficiency of the ball.”
This is a take a look at the markings.
Jordan Spieth … can putt?
After dropping strokes placing in 15 of his final 23 measured rounds, Spieth completed fifth within the discipline on Thursday with the flat stick. Do not let him get scorching, folks, it is going to be an issue!
“Had some misreads, simply been on the lookout for the opening to catch a couple of, and let it get going,” Spieth stated. “This morning might need been the very best placing floor I’ve ever been on in my life, they have been that good. So that you knew there was no excuse, after which they have been so fast that wherever you are going to begin, it is simply going to roll completely. So as soon as the opening began, it received enjoyable to be on greens. I used to be making an attempt to hit greens in regulation at that time.”
He really did not hit the ball in addition to he has, however that is been so constant this yr that I do not suppose it is going anyplace. This was Spieth’s finest strokes-gained placing spherical since … Spherical 1 of the Charles Schwab Problem over a yr in the past. If the putter is definitely heating up and this isn’t only a one-off, it is the proper time for it with the U.S. Open and Open Championship each happening over the subsequent 50 days.
Jon Rahm’s return
Overlook the theatrical fireworks from final yr for a second and fixate your eyes on this outrageous stat. Within the final two years, Rahm has practically doubled the output from the second-best participant at Muirfield Village. That is outrageous. And whereas he did not have his finest stuff on Thursday (he made a 7 on a par 5 on the again 9), Rahm nonetheless gained strokes on the sphere and is in place to gallop on Friday to tug near the lead at a course he is been crushing.
Up to date odds and picks
This is a take a look at the brand new odds after 18 holes, by way of Caesars Sportsbook.
- Cameron Smith: 7-1
- Rory McIlroy: 10-1
- Cameron Younger: 11-1
- Davis Riley: 12-1
- Will Zalatoris: 12-1
- Shane Lowry: 14-1
- Xander Schauffele: 18-1
- Jon Rahm: 22-1
- Jordan Spieth: 22-1
What a board! Younger and Riley are getting a ton of respect from oddsmakers given how effectively they’ve each been taking part in for the final month. I like each of them right here, however I like Riley barely higher due to how effectively he is hitting his irons. Lowry intrigues me at 14-1. His strokes gained numbers are off the charts (no one on this discipline has been higher statistically over their final 20 rounds). If you wish to go just a little additional down the board, Homa at 28-1 is the play. He is eighth on this discipline in ball-striking over his final 20 rounds, has elevated his sport to a brand new stage this season and is simply two again of the lead. That is a lot better worth than, for instance, Schauffele at 18-1.
Rick Gehman and Kyle Porter talk about Hideki Matsuyama’s disqualification on the Memorial. Comply with & hearken to The First Minimize on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
