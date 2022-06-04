2022 Memorial Tournament: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, tee times, golf coverage, radio

Should you’re strictly taking a look at energy of subject, this week’s Memorial Match, which started Thursday, is the sixth-best on this planet to this point in 2022. The occasion is usurped solely by two majors, the Gamers, a WGC and Riviera. It is easy to see why, too, as 13 of the highest 18 golfers within the Official World Golf Rankings will tee it up at Muirfield Village in what shall be, for a lot of of them, a final occasion earlier than the USA Open.
Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and the final two champions (Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm) will all be in attendance, and the ending from 2021 brings some added drama. Rahm needed to withdraw after 54 holes due to a constructive COVID-19 take a look at, and Cantlay went on to beat Morikawa in a playoff. Rahm was up by six when he withdrew and nearly definitely would have gone on to win the event.
As a substitute, Cantlay received it for the second time in three years. Coincidentally, Rahm and Cantlay really make up the final three winners of this event in what has been an extended historical past of elite champions. Regardless of some fascinating one-off wins by gamers like David Lingmerth and William McGirt, this occasion has largely been full-time hitters solely. Alongside Cantlay and Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama and Tiger Woods (5 occasions) have all received right here.
This occasion is at all times a terrific begin to summer time and among the best exhibits on the PGA Tour. With a redesigned golf course that event host Jack Nicklaus desires to play troublesome for the very best gamers on this planet, this occasion is just not a significant championship, nevertheless it’s a reasonably good facsimile for one.
All occasions Jap; streaming begin occasions approximated
Spherical 3 – Saturday
Spherical begins: 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Reside: 7:30 a.m. – 6: p.m. — PGA Tour Live
Early TV protection: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Reside TV Protection: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBS
Reside Simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports activities App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Spherical 4 – Sunday
Spherical begins: 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Reside: 7:30 a.m. – 6: p.m. — PGA Tour Live
Early TV protection: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Reside TV Protection: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBS
Reside Simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports activities App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
