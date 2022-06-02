2022 Memorial Tournament: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, tee times, radio, golf coverage

In case you’re strictly power of subject, this week’s Memorial Match is the sixth-best on this planet up to now in 2022, usurped solely by two majors, the Gamers, a WGC and Riviera. It is simple to see why, too, as 13 of the highest 18 golfers within the Official World Golf Rankings will tee it up at Muirfield Village in what might be, for a lot of of them, a final occasion earlier than the US Open.
Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and the final two champions (Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm) will all be in attendance, and the ending from 2021 brings some added drama. Rahm needed to withdraw after 54 holes due to a optimistic COVID-19 check, and Cantlay went on to beat Morikawa in a playoff. Rahm was up by six when he withdrew and virtually actually would have gone on to win the match.
As an alternative, Cantlay gained it for the second time in three years. Coincidentally, Rahm and Cantlay truly make up the final three winners of this match in what has been a protracted historical past of elite champions. Regardless of some fascinating one-off wins by gamers like David Lingmerth and William McGirt, this occasion has principally been full-time hitters solely. Alongside Cantlay and Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama and Tiger Woods (5 occasions) have all gained right here.
This occasion is at all times an excellent begin to summer season and the most effective reveals on the PGA Tour. With a redesigned golf course that match host Jack Nicklaus desires to play tough for one of the best gamers on this planet, this occasion isn’t a significant championship, however it’s a fairly good facsimile for one.
