2022 Memorial Tournament odds, field: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from golf model that’s nailed 8 majors

The 2022 Memorial Match takes place this week and, maybe, no occasion on tour has given Jon Rahm the spectrum of feelings as this one. Two years in the past, Rahm’s win right here elevated him to the World No. 1 for the primary time in his profession. However final 12 months, he gave the impression to be on his option to one other victory with a six-stroke lead after 54 holes however was then compelled to withdraw as a result of a optimistic COVID-19 take a look at. The now-World No. 2 will likely be hoping for a consequence extra aligned with the previous than the latter when the Memorial Match 2022 tees off Thursday from Muirfield Village Golf Membership.
Rahm is one among eight former champions within the area, and they’ll compete for the $12 million prize pool with $2.16 going to the victor. The Spaniard is the 9-1 favourite within the newest 2022 Memorial Match odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whereas Rory McIlroy is correct behind at 10-1. Different contenders embody defending champion Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Jordan Spieth (18-1) and Collin Morikawa (18-1). Earlier than making any 2022 Memorial Match picks, remember to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven golf model.
SportsLine’s proprietary mannequin, constructed by DFS professional Mike McClure, has been red-hot because the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. Actually, it is up over $9,500 on its greatest bets since that time, nailing match after match.
McClure’s mannequin included Justin Thomas in its greatest bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That guess hit at +1600, and for the complete match, McClure’s greatest bets returned nearly $800. On the 2022 Masters, McClure’s mannequin was throughout Scottie Scheffler’s first profession main championship victory heading into the weekend.
As well as, McClure’s greatest bets included Morikawa successful outright on the 2021 Open Championship, regardless that he was listed as a large 40-1 lengthy shot. The mannequin was additionally throughout Jon Rahm’s (10-1) first profession main championship victory on the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, however the mannequin nonetheless projected him because the winner.
This identical mannequin has additionally nailed a whopping eight majors getting into the weekend. Anybody who has adopted it has seen large returns.
Now that the Memorial Match 2022 (see tickets at StubHub) is approaching, SportsLine simulated the match 10,000 instances, and the outcomes had been shocking. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Prime 2022 Memorial Match predictions
One large shocker the mannequin is looking for on the Memorial Match 2022: Spieth, one of many Vegas favorites, struggles and does not even crack the highest 10. Spieth has traditionally performed Muirfield decently effectively, however not at a stage that justifies him being close to the highest of the percentages board. He has a pair of top-10 finishes in 9 tries. Third place was his greatest effort, and that got here again in 2015.
It has been an up-and-down season for Spieth, who has a win and a pair of runner-up finishes. However he additionally missed the reduce on the Masters and the Gamers Championship. Moreover, he completed outdoors the highest 30 in opposition to robust fields on the PGA Championship and the Phoenix Open. The mannequin does not like his possibilities in opposition to extra stiff competitors this week and it recommends fading him in 2022 Memorial Match bets.
One other shock: Joaquin Niemann, a 35-1 lengthy shot, makes a robust run on the title. At simply 23 years outdated, Niemann already has a pair of PGA Tour wins, together with a victory on the Genesis Invitational in wire-to-wire trend earlier this 12 months. Niemann first competed on the Memorial Match as a 19-year-old in 2018 and he was a co-leader after 36 holes earlier than ultimately ending in sixth place.
The Chilean is as well-rounded as any golfer on tour as he has top-20 marks in a number of necessary classes, together with strokes gained: off-the-tee (.507), tee-to-green (1.294) and around-the-green (.487). He is additionally elite on the greens as he has the fourth-best placing common (1.695), and that may come in useful this week at Muirfield. A balanced sport has led Niemann to transform the 11th most birdies on tour, and given his lengthy odds however distinctive play, he carries numerous worth in your 2022 Memorial Match bets.
The right way to make 2022 Memorial Match picks
The mannequin is focusing on 4 different golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make shocking runs. Anybody who backs these lengthy photographs might hit it massive. You can only see the model’s picks here.
So who will win the Memorial Match 2022? And which lengthy photographs stun {the golfing} world? Take a look at the 2022 Memorial match odds under after which visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Memorial Tournament leaderboard, all from the model that’s nailed eight golf majors, together with this 12 months’s Masters.
2022 Memorial Match odds, area
Jon Rahm 9-1
Rory McIlroy 10-1
Patrick Cantlay 14-1
Jordan Spieth 18-1
Cameron Smith 18-1
Collin Morikawa 18-1
Xander Schauffele 20-1
Viktor Hovland 22-1
Shane Lowry 22-1
Matt Fitzpatrick 25-1
Hideki Matsuyama 25-1
Will Zalatoris 28-1
Joaquin Niemann 35-1
Max Homa 35-1
Cameron Younger 35-1
Sungjae Im 35-1
Davis Riley 40-1
Daniel Berger 40-1
Mito Pereira 45-1
Keegan Bradley 50-1
Abraham Ancer 50-1
Corey Conners 50-1
Patrick Reed 50-1
Seamus Energy 55-1
Billy Horschel 60-1
Jason Day 60-1
Bryson DeChambeau 60-1
Adam Scott 60-1
Chris Kirk 60-1
Marc Leishman 60-1
Matt Kuchar 65-1
Aaron Smart 65-1
Gary Woodland 65-1
Alex Noren 65-1
Tom Hoge 80-1
Si-Woo Kim 80-1
Ryan Palmer 80-1
Rickie Fowler 80-1
Brian Harman 80-1
C.T. Pan 100-1
Lanto Griffin 100-1
Harris English 100-1
Keith Mitchell 100-1
Cameron Tringale 100-1
Jhonattan Vegas 100-1
Cameron Champ 100-1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 100-1
Cam Davis 100-1
Adam Hadwin 100-1
Stewart Cink 100-1
Sepp Straka 100-1
Anirban Lahiri 125-1
Troy Merritt 125-1
Russell Knox 125-1
Kevin Streelman 125-1
Scott Stallings 125-1
Matt Jones 125-1
Luke Checklist 125-1
Lucas Herbert 150-1
Denny McCarthy 150-1
Doug Ghim 150-1
Pat Perez 150-1
Brendan Steele 150-1
Charles Howell 150-1
Aaron Rai 150-1
Joel Dahmen 150-1
Erik Van Rooyen 150-1
Adam Lengthy 150-1
Mackenzie Hughes 150-1
Patton Kizzire 150-1
Matthew NeSmith 150-1
Matthew Wolff 150-1
J.T. Poston 175-1
Lucas Glover 175-1
Emiliano Grillo 200-1
Patrick Rodgers 200-1
Ryan Moore 200-1
Andrew Putnam 200-1
Beau Hossler 200-1
Alex Smalley 200-1
Danny Willett 200-1
Kurt Kitayama 200-1
Francesco Molinari 200-1
Sahith Theegala 200-1
Martin Laird 250-1
David Lipsky 250-1
Nate Lashley 250-1
Brandt Snedeker 250-1
Peter Malnati 250-1
Chad Ramey 250-1
Charley Hoffman 300-1
Danny Lee 300-1
Harry Higgs 300-1
Adam Svensson 300-1
Luke Donald 300-1
Carlos Ortiz 300-1
Hudson Swafford 300-1
Taylor Moore 300-1
Wyndham Clark 300-1
Garrick Higgo 300-1
Rafa Cabrera Bello 300-1
Min Woo Lee 300-1
Brandon Wu 300-1
Adam Schenk 350-1
Justin Decrease 400-1
Camilo Villegas 500-1
Curtis Luck 500-1
Bo Hoag 500-1
Robert Streb 500-1
David Lingmerth 500-1
Jediah Morgan 500-1
Chan Kim 500-1
John Pak 500-1
Ryan Brehm 500-1
William McGirt 500-1
Brandon Hagy 500-1
Jason Dufner 500-1
Nick Watney 500-1
Laird Shepherd 1000-1
James Piot 1000-1
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL