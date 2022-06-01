2022 Memorial Tournament predictions, expert picks, odds, field rankings, golf best bets for Muirfield Village

Again-to-back dramatic Sundays on the PGA Tour lead us into the 2022 Memorial Match at Muirfield Village. If there was ever a spot on the calendar for these theatrics to proceed, it’s at Jack Nicklaus’ place in Dublin, Ohio, because it has produced jaw-dropping moments, head-scratchers and fireworks in latest reminiscence.

This was the case final 12 months, too, when Jon Rahm completed his third spherical with a six-stroke lead solely to be instructed — mere steps off the 18th inexperienced — he had contracted COVID-19 and needed to withdraw consequently. Play was finally concluded in a playoff between two of the perfect American golfers in Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa with Cantlay elevating his second Memorial title.

That was Morikawa’s second playoff look at Muirfield Village in as a few years as he was victorious within the one-off Workday Championship in July 2020 over Justin Thomas. The next week, Rahm triumphed on the Memorial, however it was not with out some late spice as he was assessed a two-stroke penalty after play was accomplished.

This 12 months’s Memorial is bound to be stuffed with some demanding instances as marquee gamers Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Cameron Smith be part of these talked about above within the discipline. Let’s take a better take a look at this week’s 2022 Memorial Match with odds supplied through Caesars Sportsbook.

Occasion Data

Occasion: The Memorial Match | June 2-5

Location: Muirfield Village Golf Membership — Dublin, Ohio

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,533 | Purse: $12,000,000

2022 Memorial Match discipline, odds

Jon Rahm (11-1): It has been a quiet 2022 for the previous world No. 1, but when there was a golf course Rahm may hand choose to realize momentum, it’s Muirfield Village. The winner in 2020 and the 54-hole chief in 2021, the Spaniard comes into the Memorial because the two-time defending champion (in his thoughts). His victory on the Mexico Open didn’t exude confidence, however a powerful begin this week may propel him right into a stout title protection on the U.S. Open.

Patrick Cantlay (14-1): What was Rahm’s loss was Cantlay’s achieve because the defending champion holed a clutch birdie-putt on the 71st gap to pressure a playoff with Morikawa, which he finally received. The Golden Bear is his idol and to Cantlay’s credit score, his greatest golf has usually accompanied him to the Memorial as he boasts two wins and two further prime 10s in solely six appearances. His lack of success in main championships continues to be worrisome after a missed lower on the PGA Championship, however we can’t should cross that bridge once more till play begins at The Nation Membership.

Cameron Smith (20-1): There are sometimes parallels drawn between Muirfield Village and Augusta Nationwide, however Smith has but to uncover them. The penal tough lining the green is probably going the primary offender for the Australian’s struggles as he has 4 missed cuts and nil top-60 finishes in his six prior outings. The world No. three had roughly 100 lip-outs on the greens at Southern Hills, so anticipate an enormous bounce again efficiency with the putter in hand for Smith.

Collin Morikawa (20-1): The five-time winner on the PGA Tour just isn’t a Memorial champion, however he has received on this golf course. Morikawa is, admittedly, slumping as he is with out a top-10 end for the reason that 2022 Masters and stays winless on the season. Muirfield Village favors sturdy iron gamers who fade the golf ball, and if the 25-year-old can discover a semblance of kind with the putter, he ought to contend at this venue as soon as once more.

Shane Lowry (22-1)

Matt Fitzpatrick (25-1): Misplaced within the shuffle of Mito Pereira’s heartbreak and the playoff between Will Zalatoris and Thomas was Fitzpatrick. The Englishman was a spherical of even-par golf away from elevating the Wanamaker Trophy and has shortly develop into on probably the most constant golfers on the PGA Tour. He was third in 2020 behind Rahm and Ryan Palmer and arrives this 12 months with six top-10 finishes in solely 10 begins.

2022 Memorial Match picks

