2022 MLB odds, picks, predictions for Friday, May 20 from proven model: This four-way parlay pays almost 11-1

Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers host Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. Milwaukee is riding high atop the National League Central, while Washington is having a rough go of it at the bottom of the NL East and will likely be a non-factor in this year’s postseason. Milwaukee is the -185 favorite (risk $185 to win $100) on the money line at Caesars Sportsbook in the latest MLB odds.

First pitch for that one will be at 8:10 ET. The game is one of 15 on the Friday MLB schedule. Other notable matchups include the Rangers and Astros (-175), the Athletics and Angels (-185), and Padres and Giants (-120). Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and is off to a sizzling start to the 2022 season. It’s on a 33-25 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through six weeks, returning over $300 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Friday. All the games occur at 8:10 p.m. ET or later, so there's still plenty of time to make these MLB picks. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of almost 11-1.

Top MLB picks today

The model, which simulated every game on Friday’s schedule 10,000 times, likes the Brewers to win outright (-185) over the Nationals on Friday night (see tickets at StubHub). The Nationals simply aren’t the same caliber of team as the Brewers. That doesn’t always matter in baseball, but there are a number of factors at play here.

Washington has lost seven of its last 10 games, and now the Nationals will have to contend with Brewers starter Eric Lauer. Lauer is having a fine start to his campaign. He sports a 2.60 ERA and has struck out more than a third of the batters he’s faced. Moreover, the Brewer offense has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball thus far. Yelich is one again hitting for power, and Luis Urias has turned himself into a dynamic pure hitter.

Washington is likely going to be selling at the trade deadline, and tonight’s game will probably be another step in that direction. The Brewers win well over 70 percent of the time in SportsLine’s simulations, making them the clear value for MLB bets.

Featured Game | Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Friday

