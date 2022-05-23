2022 MLB odds, picks, predictions for Monday, May 23 from proven model: This four-way parlay pays over 26-1

Gerrit Cole takes the mound looking to stop the Yankees’ two-game skid when the New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. The Yankees (29-12) own the best record in baseball but dropped a doubleheader to the White Sox on Sunday. On Monday, Cole (4-0, 2.89 ERA) faces the Orioles’ Jordan Lyles (2-4, 4.30). New York is a heavy -327 money-line favorite (risk $327 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Baltimore is a +261 underdog. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game is one of 12 on the MLB schedule on Monday.

Elsewhere in the majors, 38-year-old Zack Greinke (0-2, 3.48) tries for his first win since his return to the Royals, against the Diamondbacks (-115), and Rockies right-hander Chad Kuhl returns to Pittsburgh (-140) to face his former team when Colorado opens a three-game series against the Pirates. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It’s on a 41-30 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through seven weeks, returning almost $600 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Monday. All the games occur at 6:35 p.m. ET or later, so there’s still plenty of time to make these MLB picks. If you successfully parlay the picks, you’d be looking at a payout of well over 26-1. You can only see the model’s MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the A’s (+144) to beat the Mariners at 9:40 p.m. ET (see tickets at StubHub). Both teams are mired at the bottom of the AL West with Seattle (17-25) a half-game ahead of Oakland (17-26). The Mariners have dropped four in a row, while the A’s have lost two straight.

Oakland enters the game with the edge in starting pitching with Zach Logue (2-2, 2.04, 1.19 WHIP) squaring off against Seattle’s Marco Gonzales (2-4, 3.08, 1.50). A 26-year-old lefty, Logue has been solid since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Over his last three starts, he has a 2.20 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 16.1 innings. Two starts ago, he threw seven shutout innings against the Tigers

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Monday

