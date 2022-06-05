2022 NASCAR at St. Louis race picks, Enjoy Illinois 300 odds, predictions, best bets from proven expert

Kyle Larson had a NASCAR Cup Sequence season to recollect in 2021 as he recorded 10 victories, 20 top-five finishes and 26 top-10s in 36 begins en path to the championship. Regardless of what appears to be a sub-par starting to the 2022 marketing campaign with one win, six top-fives and eight top-10s over the primary 14 races, the 29-year-old notched one, seven and 9, respectively, at this level final yr. Larson posted his second triumph of 2021 — and started a string of three straight — within the 15th occasion and hopes historical past repeats itself when he will get behind the wheel Sunday for the 2022 Get pleasure from Illinois 300 at World Large Expertise Raceway in Madison, Ailing. It’s the inaugural NASCAR Cup Sequence race on the monitor, which previously was referred to as Gateway Worldwide Raceway.
Larson is the 6-1 favourite within the newest 2022 NASCAR at St. Louis odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin is listed at 7-1, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. are 8-1 and the trio of William Byron, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott spherical out the highest 2022 Get pleasure from Illinois 300 contenders at 17-2. You’ll want to check out the NASCAR at St. Louis predictions from Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 picks of your own.
Roberts, a former Vegas bookmaker, was the primary to supply expanded NASCAR betting, and now arms out NASCAR winners to his followers on SportsLine. Roberts is the nation’s premier NASCAR betting professional, and his high decide, Elliott, received the Jockey Made in America 250 final season.
He additionally appropriately predicted the 2021 Coca-Cola 600 winner, hitting Larson’s victory at 11-2 odds, and was on level by concentrating on Elliott because the winner of the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at 8-5 odds the earlier week. As well as, Roberts nailed final yr’s GEICO 500 when he predicted Brad Keselowski to win at 14-1 odds. Anybody who has adopted his picks has cashed tickets.
Now, Roberts has analyzed the sphere and odds for Sunday’s NASCAR at St. Louis 2022 race (see tickets at StubHub). He’s only sharing his winner and projected leaderboard at SportsLine.
2022 NASCAR Get pleasure from Illinois 300 professional picks
One shocker: Roberts is low on Larson, regardless that he is one the highest 2022 Get pleasure from Illinois 300 contenders. In actual fact, Roberts says Larson, who has completed ninth or higher in 5 of his final six begins, barely even cracks the highest 10.
“Larson’s set-up at Phoenix and Martinsville wasn’t that good, and he was fifth at Richmond with out main a lap,” Roberts advised SportsLine, referring to Larson’s performances on related tracks this season. “I am going to wait till he is on one other 1.5-mile monitor earlier than betting him once more.”
One other curveball: Roberts is excessive on Ryan Blaney, who’s listed at 12-1 within the newest NASCAR at St. Louis 2022 odds. The son of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney and grandson of Nationwide Dash Automobile Corridor-of-Famer Lou Blaney has but to document a victory this season after setting a profession excessive with three in 2021 however has posted 4 top-five finishes. The 28-year-old from Ohio made one begin at WWTR in 2014, when he completed seventh in a Truck Sequence race.
“That is all about how he did on the 2 related tracks this season which have been used — Phoenix and Richmond,” Roberts advised SportsLine. “Blaney led probably the most laps at every (143 at Phoenix and 128 at Richmond) and got here away with two top-10 finishes.”
How you can make 2022 NASCAR Get pleasure from Illinois 300 predictions
Roberts is excessive on a protracted shot who has had a profitable previous at this monitor in different NASCAR sequence. This driver is being underestimated by oddsmakers, and anybody who backs him might hit it massive. You can find out who it is, and see the rest of Roberts’ Enjoy Illinois 300 picks and NASCAR predictions, at SportsLine.
So who wins the 2022 Get pleasure from Illinois 300? And which lengthy shot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2022 NASCAR at St. Louis leaderboard from the nation’s premier NASCAR handicapper, and discover out.
2022 Get pleasure from Illinois 300 odds, discipline, high contenders
Kyle Larson 6-1
Denny Hamlin 7-1
Kyle Busch 8-1
Martin Truex Jr. 8-1
William Byron 17-2
Ross Chastain 17-2
Chase Elliott 17-2
Ryan Blaney 12-1
Christopher Bell 14-1
Joey Logano 14-1
Alex Bowman 18-1
Tyler Reddick 18-1
Chase Briscoe 20-1
Kurt Busch 25-1
Kevin Harvick 25-1
Daniel Suarez 30-1
Aric Almirola 40-1
Austin Cindric 50-1
Erik Jones 50-1
Austin Dillon 60-1
Brad Keselowski 75-1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 75-1
Bubba Wallace 75-1
Chris Buescher 100-1
A.J. Allmendinger 200-1
Cole Custer 200-1
Justin Haley 300-1
Harrison Burton 500-1
Ty Dillon 500-1
Todd Gilliland 1000-1
Michael McDowell 1000-1
Corey LaJoie 2000-1
Josh Bilicki 2500-1
BJ McLeod 2500-1
Cody Ware 2500-1
