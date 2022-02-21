2022 NBA All-Star Game: Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell to miss star-studded exhibition due to non-COVID illness

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell will miss the 2022 NBA All-Star Game due to an upper respiratory illness, he announced in a statement on Sunday evening. Mitchell, who also missed Saturday’s All-Star practice, does not have COVID-19. With Mitchell’s announcement coming just a few hours before tip-off, it’s unlikely the NBA will be naming a replacement for his squad, Team LeBron.

“It’s a great honor and has always been a dream of mine to be selected as an NBA All-Star,” Mitchell said. “Remorsefully, I will not be able to play in tonight’s All-Star Game due to an upper respiratory illness (non-COVID related). The entire All-Star Weekend is a celebration of the basketball community, the fans and the sport I am blessed to play. I’m focused on getting well and back out on the court. Thank you for all the get-well wishes. I can’t wait to see the game later today.”

It’s good to hear that Mitchell does not have COVID again, but even so there was no reason to push it for an exhibition game. Hopefully this will be a minor issue and he can get back on the court for the Jazz’s first game post All-Star, which is set for Friday against the Dallas Mavericks.

This was set to be the third straight All-Star appearance for Mitchell alongside teammate Rudy Gobert. Together they are the first Jazz players to make that many consecutive All-Star Games since Karl Malone went to three straight from 2000-02.

Despite this setback, Mitchell is putting together another terrific season. Currently 10th in the league in scoring, he was averaging 25.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and a career-high 5.2 assists per game prior to the break. His importance to the Jazz was also made crystal clear when they went 2-6 while he was sidelined with a concussion in January.