2022 NBA Draft Big Board 3.0 and Top-50 Rankings

The 2022 NBA Draft is lower than three weeks away and with groups persevering with to judge expertise all through the pre-draft course of, a greater image is being painted for what every group is searching for within the draft.

With over 110 early-entry candidates withdrawing from the draft on June 1, we’re within the homestretch of draft evaluations throughout the league.

Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey are closely thought to be the very best prospects this 12 months, however there’s a ton of expertise and untapped potential up-and-down this draft class.

Whether or not you’re the first total decide, the final decide, or go undrafted, there are alternatives available within the NBA and we are going to see loads of rookies from this draft class make a distinction in the course of the 2022-23 NBA season.

With groups getting higher evaluations as to who all of this 12 months’s prospects are as gamers, right here is the Prime-50 of my 2022 NBA Draft Huge Board 3.0:

#1 Jabari Smith Jr. – Ahead – Auburn – Freshman

Arguably the highest decide in lots of scout’s minds proper now, Jabari Smith Jr. looks as if the very best scoring expertise on the high of the draft board. At Auburn, Smith showcased his talents to attain from nearly wherever on the ground and out of all the high prospects on this 12 months’s draft, he’s undoubtedly the very best jump-shooter. One other “positionless” kind of participant on the wing, Smith has a extremely good shot at being the primary participant chosen by the Magic this 12 months.

Irrespective of the place he’s on the ground, Jabari Smith Jr. is ready to get to his spots and knock down both a mid-range jumper or a three-point shot. He shot 43.6% from deep at Auburn, leaving many NBA scouts and executives to imagine he can be a 40-plus % three-point shooter on the wing on the subsequent stage. Nonetheless having a ton of upside to develop, it’s onerous to think about Jabari Smith Jr. not being the primary or second prospect drafted in June. He has all the talents offensively to develop into an All-Star-level wing and given his size, Smith can develop into an element defensively as nicely.

#2 Paolo Banchero – Ahead – Duke – Freshman

Many are likely to know Paolo Banchero heading into the draft, particularly since he was the star participant for Duke this season, serving to them attain the Closing 4. Standing 6-10 with an unofficial wingspan of 7-1, Banchero actually has the flexibility to play any place on this league, particularly given that he’s greater than able to taking part in one-on-one towards any kind of defender. When it comes to scoring and offense, Paolo Banchero can do all of it.

From perimeter to publish, the previous Duke Blue Satan matches the mould of a modern-day power-forward on this league and cannot solely make performs for himself, however others as nicely. Maybe one of many extra underrated elements of his sport that will get overshadowed by his scoring talents on the rim is Banchero’s passing talents. He isn’t a “point-forward” per se, however the 19-year-old is extraordinarily assured bringing the ball up the ground and initiating an offense. It could not be surprising to see him be an All-Star in the future and with the correct group, Banchero can actually be the face of a rebuild. He has an excellent really feel for the sport and having the ability to play a number of completely different positions and put on loads of completely different hats, Banchero is nicely on his solution to being a high decide

#Three Chet Holmgren – Ahead/Heart – Gonzaga – Freshman

Popping out of Gonzaga, Chet Holmgren is rated as the highest large man on this 12 months’s draft class and his size is what has many groups within the league enthusiastic about his potential. Standing 7-Zero tall with a 7-6 unofficial wingspan, Holmgren is being categorized as a high-level rim-protector that’s greater than able to stretching the ground. Not many 7-footers can transfer nicely outdoors of the paint, however Chet Holmgren is the complete package deal.

His footwork and quickness is outstanding for his measurement and stature, making him very worthy of being the highest decide on this 12 months’s draft. Holmgren is an elite-level prospect that actually doesn’t have any long-term considerations. Including weight and turning into stronger is one thing that may be labored on, however the ability he possesses and understanding of the sport is one thing that can not be taught. A brand new modern-day large man, Chet Holmgren will make a distinction on each ends of the courtroom throughout his rookie season.

#Four Keegan Murray – Ahead – Iowa – Sophomore

A really environment friendly combo-forward, Keegan Murray can perform a little little bit of all the pieces on the ground. At Iowa, Murray was his group’s major scoring possibility and was in a position to make an affect even when he didn’t have the ball in his fingers due to his understanding for the place to be. Whether or not it’s positioning himself for an offensive rebound or setting a display to unlock certainly one of his teammates on offense, Murray checks off all of the “intangible” packing containers for a group searching for an all-around playmaker within the draft.

Defensively, Keegan Murray has an opportunity to shine given his broad body and size. It isn’t onerous to imagine that within the modern-day NBA, he’ll even be capable of sub-in as a “small-ball” middle in some rotations. Set to show 22 in August, Murray is older than another top-tier draft prospects, however he is among the most NBA-ready gamers on this draft class and can very possible have an effect within the league from Day 1, very similar to this 12 months’s Rookie of the Yr in Scottie Barnes. Simply long-term projection, Keegan Murray can be within the NBA for a few years to come back as a reliable and dependable ahead.

#5 Jaden Ivey – Guard – Purdue – Sophomore

Essentially the most athletic guard on this 12 months’s draft class, Jaden Ivey tends to play nicely above the rim and is an distinctive ball-handler within the open flooring. Quickness and explosiveness are the 2 principal issues talked about with reference to Ivey, making him a prospect that would instantly assist change the narrative for a franchise needing expertise of their backcourt. Ivey was the most effective guards in faculty basketball this final 12 months at Purdue and his sport ought to translate completely to the NBA-level, particularly given the success different younger, explosive guards like Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell have had in a brief time period within the league!

Taking pictures off-the-dribble and spot-up from deep, Ivey has the flexibility to be a menace from the perimeter instantly and he’s a really artful playmaker as nicely, getting these round him concerned. As a defender, Jaden Ivey is ready to preserve his opponents in entrance of him and has actually strong lateral footwork. Offensively, you realize what you’ll get with Jaden Ivey and his explosiveness is what has propelled him to being a top-tier prospect.

#6 Bennedict Mathurin – Guard/Ahead – Arizona – Sophomore

Displaying flashes of All-Star-level expertise on the wing, Bennedict Mathurin is among the higher total playmakers on the wing on this draft class. He isn’t afraid to provoke an offense and defensively, Mathurin’s size permits him to remain in entrance of smaller, extra agile guards on the perimeter. Standing 6’6” with a 6’9” wingspan, Mathurin has potential to proceed rising on the defensive-end of the ground. Turnovers are somewhat little bit of a priority popping out of school, however many groups love Bennedict Mathurin’s excessive motor when he’s on the ground.

Mathurin has shortly risen up draft boards during the last month after being considered a mid first-round prospect. At this level, it will be surprising to see him fall outdoors of the Prime-10 on draft night time. A real three-point taking pictures menace, the group that drafts Bennedict Mathurin will look to get him concerned instantly.

#7 Dyson Daniels – Guard – G-League Ignite

Coming from the G League Ignite group, Dyson Daniels has shot up draft boards during the last a number of months and is as soon as once more on the rise after a formidable exhibiting on the NBA Draft Mix. Many groups fell in love with Daniels in the course of the interview course of and his measurements caught a whole lot of scout’s consideration, because the 19-year-old guard measured in at roughly 6’7.5” with a close to 6’11” wingspan. Being a terrific playmaker and ball-handler, Dyson Daniels has an opportunity to be the very best on-ball guard on this draft class. Good issues occur when Daniels has the ball and he’s simply pretty much as good of a defender as he’s a facilitator.

There may be a whole lot of hype surrounding Daniels proper now and rightfully so. He has somewhat little bit of all the pieces to his sport that makes him a younger, high-potential prospect getting into the league and his size is unquestionably a “plus” for a guard.

#eight Shaedon Sharpe – Guard – Kentucky – Freshman

One of many largest unknowns on this 12 months’s draft class, Shaedon Sharpe is a younger, extremely explosive athlete that made a reputation for himself at the highschool stage. Enrolling early at Kentucky, Sharpe has not performed any faculty basketball, however possesses all the distinctive traits groups search for in a high-potential prospect. Whereas some might shrink back from him given the query marks to his sport, the 19-year-old guard has an opportunity to be an actual star.

Shaedon Sharpe can actually get going from three-point vary and possesses a really clean taking pictures stroke from the permeter. An above-average ball-handler, Sharpe won’t be seen as a major facilitator, however he’s a really succesful playmaker and tends to get to his spots with ease. Protection and shot choice are the 2 issues being questioned essentially the most with Sharpe proper now forward of the draft. There actually isn’t any telling as to the place Shaedon Sharpe goes within the 2022 NBA Draft, however he’ll greater than possible be a Prime-10 choice.

#9 Johnny Davis – Guard – Wisconsin – Sophomore

Johnny Davis shot up draft boards throughout this previous faculty basketball season and actually made a reputation for himself being a menace to attain from wherever on the ground. The close to 6’6” guard tends to play extra on the rim and within the mid-range space than on the perimeter, however he’s very poised and has a scorer’s mentality with the ball in his fingers. Davis will not be the very best athlete on the planet, however is a robust on-ball defender and his sport ought to translate properly to the NBA-level. When it comes to development and upside, Johnny Davis nonetheless has room to enhance his total sport at 20-years-old.

#10 AJ Griffin – Guard/Ahead – Duke – Freshman

The son of former 10-year veteran and present NBA assistant Adrian Griffin, AJ Griffin finds himself as an athletic and intriguing prospect that may play both the taking pictures guard or small-forward positions. A really proficient scorer, Griffin can actually shoot from the perimeter and appears to have a sure stage of poise to his sport that many youthful prospects do not need. He takes excessive proportion pictures and is aware of the strengths of his sport, which is what separates him from others offensively. His lack of productiveness at Duke might trigger some to query his skillset, however AJ Griffin is the true deal. Possessing a 7-foot wingspan, Griffin has an opportunity to actually become an impactful two-way wing on this league.

#11 Jalen Duren – Heart – Memphis – Freshman

Being a high-level shot-blocker at Memphis, Jalen Duren is projecting to be arguably the very best shot-blocker from this draft class. With a close to 7’5” wingspan, Duren can contest nearly any shot and he does have a tendency to maneuver nicely for an enormous man. On offense, Jalen Duren is an elite-level pick-and-roll large man that can catch any go lobbed as much as him on the rim. He isn’t the “modern-day” large man when it comes to taking pictures for the perimeter and being a playmaker, however Duren can block pictures, he can rebound and can be a high-level finisher within the paint, presumably even main this rookie class in area purpose proportion his first 12 months within the league.

#12 Ousmane Dieng – Ahead – France

Standing 6’10 with a 7’0”-plus wingspan, Ousmane Dieng has a whole lot of upside for development at simply 19-years-old. Out on the wing, Dieng makes use of his athleticism to his benefit to blow previous smaller, much less athletic defenders and has an excellent really feel for when to tug up for a jump-shot when attacking the rim. Clearly groups are taken with his potential on protection given his size and aside from his three-point taking pictures talents, there are not any long-term considerations to Dieng’s sport. Nonetheless a really uncooked prospect, Ousmane Dieng may undertaking to be a top-tier expertise from this draft class if a group is prepared to place within the time to develop him accurately.

#13 Mark Williams – Heart – Duke – Sophomore

Having the very best rebounding potential on this draft class in my view, Mark Williams has an opportunity to be an actual affect middle on the NBA-level. Williams possesses a 7’7” wingspan that has made him draw a whole lot of comparability to Mo Bamba when he got here out of Texas in 2018. He might not be capable of stretch his sport to the perimeter, however Williams’ size makes him a wonderful shot-blocker and somebody that may actually be a headache for groups on each ends of the ground. Mark Williams will not be a legal responsibility on offense and tends to maneuver very well both going to display or slicing to the basket. For a group searching for a middle, it’s onerous to not contemplate Williams on this 12 months’s draft.

#14 Jeremy Sochan – Ahead – Baylor – Freshman

An elite-level defensive participant, Jeremy Sochan could also be a prospect that may are available in and instantly make an affect for any group within the league on protection. Sochan stands 6’9” with a 7’Zero wingspan and he actually doesn’t again right down to any problem. Whether or not it’s guarding an enormous man or a guard, the 19-year-old ahead has nice footwork and actually takes pleasure in his protection. Whereas he’s an unproven shooter on offense, Sochan has loads of potential for development and can see a whole lot of time on the ground his rookie season due to how robust of a defender he’s.

#15 Malaki Branham – Guard – Ohio State – Freshman

Malaki Branham actually got here into his personal throughout his freshman season at Ohio State, showcasing his potential to attain from the perimeter and be an avid ball-handler on the taking pictures guard place. Measuring 6’5.5” on the mix after being listed as 6’4”, Branham’s measurements continued to attract consideration when he measured a 6’10” wingspan. Projected as a 3-and-D wing, Malaki Branham is just 19-years-old and nonetheless has loads of room to develop as an all-around playmaker and elite-level perimeter taking pictures menace. He is among the safer projected first-round picks on this 12 months’s draft.

#16 Tari Eason – Ahead – LSU – Sophomore

Defensively, Tari Eason is among the greatest prospects on this 12 months’s draft class. His excessive motor and depth on protection can generally get him in some foul bother, however the 6’7” ahead actually is a “positionless” participant as a result of he can guard 1-5 on the ground. Shifting nicely off-the-ball, Eason has the flexibility to run in transition and might make performs within the paint although he’s oftentimes guarded by stronger, lengthier defenders. Many groups are very intrigued along with his potential to fill a number of wants on the subsequent stage given his 7’2” wingspan and flexibility on the defensive-end of the ground.

#17 Jaden Hardy – Guard – G-League Ignite

One other participant from the G League Ignite, Jaden Hardy appears to be a participant many nonetheless have questions on. Scouts and executives should not questioning his ball-handling and playmaking talents, as Hardy has no drawback creating for himself or others, however he’s only a prospect that has a whole lot of untapped potential. Hardy’s upside on this league may very nicely rely on the place he finally ends up, as there are undoubtedly facets of his sport that resemble traits of an All-Star. Creating a constant jump-shot and being a extra conscious off-the-ball defender will assist Jaden Hardy grow to be an elite-level prospect.

#18 E.J. Liddell – Ahead – Ohio State – Junior

Possessing an enormous body and excessive understanding for the sport, E.J. Liddell is an older prospect that a whole lot of present playoff groups are hoping can be obtainable late within the first-round due to the affect he could make off-the-bench instantly. Coming again to Ohio State this season after testing the NBA Draft course of out final 12 months, Liddell actually improved as an all-around defender and has grow to be a robust rim-protector although he’s solely 6’7”. Offensively, Liddell can again his opponents down within the publish and he additionally has a fringe sport. With only a few flaws in his sport, E.J. Liddell is unquestionably going to be a draft prospect that may are available in and contribute off-the-bench instantly in a group’s frontcourt.

#19 Nikola Jovic – Ahead – Serbia

The most effective worldwide gamers on this 12 months’s draft class, Nikola Jovic is a flexible ahead that may perform a little little bit of all the pieces on the ground. Choose-and-roll units are the place Jovic prospers on the courtroom and he’s only a very sensible participant. His understanding for the sport is what has made Jovic a possible lottery decide and getting these round him concerned is one thing that has groups speaking about his talents. Defensively although, Nikola Jovic has been deemed a legal responsibility at instances and might want to grow to be somewhat bit stronger to actually make an affect early on in his profession. No, this isn’t Nikola Jokic although one letter separates the 2.

#20 MarJon Beauchamp – Guard – G-League Ignite

An unknown popping out of the G League, MarJon Beauchamp has been producing some buzz from the mix given his intelligence and defensive instincts. Possessing a close to 7’1” wingspan, Beauchamp is ready to shut out very nicely on his opponents and he’s not an out-of-control defender like others on this draft class. He’s very calm defensively and really hardly ever is blown previous one-on-one. As a wing, his three-point taking pictures numbers within the G League are somewhat bit regarding, however Beauchamp is NBA-ready and will maintain an extended profession along with his instincts on the defensive-end of the ground.

#21 TyTy Washington – Guard – Kentucky – Freshman

TyTy Washington struggled at instances in his Freshman season as Kentucky, however he’s nonetheless one of many higher facilitators and ball-handlers on this draft class. Creating a constant jump-shot from the perimeter can be key for Washington, as he tends to play extra downhill and depend on his mid-range sport than anything. Whereas not the very best athlete, TyTy Washington ought to show to be a really useful backup guard getting into the league with the potential to proceed rising into a flexible playmaker.

#22 Ochai Agbaji – Guard – Kansas – Senior

The chief of the 2021 NCAA Champion Kansas Jayhawks, Ochai Agbaji has an opportunity to go within the lottery this upcoming draft. Much like Chris Duarte and Corey Kispert in final 12 months’s draft class, Agbaji is an older prospect that already has the instruments to make an affect within the league instantly. He’s solely 22-years-old and is a really sensible participant with the ball in his fingers, giving Agbaji an opportunity to be a sixth-man-like expertise for an already successful franchise. A 3-and-D taking pictures guard, Ochai Agbaji can be within the operating for All-Rookie honors by the top of the 2022-23 season due to the affect he could make instantly.

#23 Jalen Williams – Guard/Ahead – Santa Clara – Junior

All through the pre-draft course of, no participant has helped themselves out greater than Jalen Williams. Taking part in at Santa Clara, not many are acquainted with his sport, however Williams actually is a high-level two-way wing that’s solely going to get higher in the correct scenario. He can shoot from the wing, he can rating off-the-dribble and Williams’ 7’2” wingspan is one thing many are speaking about from the NBA Mix, particularly since he measured just below 6’6” with footwear. Jalen Williams’ upside could be very excessive and with a taking pictures contact and size on the wing, he’s somebody not many groups will need to go up the chance to draft.

#24 Blake Wesley – Guard – Notre Dame – Freshman

Bettering lots over the course of his freshman 12 months, Blake Wesley has an opportunity to be a high-impact scorer on the NBA-level. Whereas listed as a taking pictures guard, Wesley has an opportunity to be a combo-guard that may be a group’s major ball-handler due to his tight handles and hig understanding for the sport. Possessing a robust wanting jump-shot and being able to get to the rim offensively, the Notre Dame product will most undoubtedly be a first-round prospect.

#25 Kendall Brown – Ahead – Baylor – Freshman

A extremely strong defender that makes use of his athleticism to his benefit, Kendall Brown is a flexible wing that ought to be capable of carve out a task as a “swiss-army-knife” kind of expertise within the league. There may be not likely one factor that stands proud about Brown’s sport and on the alternative facet of issues, he actually doesn’t have any main flaws, as constant taking pictures will are available in time for Brown. Simply turning 19-years-old, Kendall Brown has loads of room for development on each ends of the ground.

#26 Kennedy Chandler – Guard – Tennessee – Freshman

#27 Leonard Miller – Ahead – Canada

#28 Dalen Terry – Guard – Arizona – Sophomore

#29 Bryce McGowens – Guard – Nebraska – Freshman

#30 Christian Koloko – Heart – Arizona – Junior

#31 Wendell Moore Jr. – Ahead – Duke – Junior

#32 Patrick Baldwin Jr. – Ahead – Milwaukee – Freshman

#33 Walker Kessler – Heart – Auburn – Sophomore

#34 Christian Braun – Guard – Kansas – Junior

#35 Jake LaRavia – Ahead – Wake Forest – Junior

#36 Max Christie – Guard – Michigan State – Freshman

#37 Caleb Houston – Ahead – Michigan – Freshman

#38 Trevor Keels – Guard – Duke – Freshman

#39 Ismael Kamagate – Heart – France

#40 Jean Montero – Guard – Extra time Elite

#41 Peyton Watson – Ahead – UCLA – Freshman

#42 Ryan Rollins – Guard – Toledo – Sophomore

#43 David Roddy – Ahead – Colorado State – Junior

#44 Hugo Besson – Guard – France

#45 Khalifa Diop – Heart – Senegal

#46 Andrew Nembhard – Guard – Gonzaga – Senior

#47 Trevion Williams – Ahead – Purdue – Senior

#48 Gabriele Procida – Guard/Ahead – Italy

#49 Josh Minott – Ahead – Memphis – Freshman

#50 Justin Lewis – Ahead – Marquette – Sophomore

