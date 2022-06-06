2022 NBA Draft Top 100 Big Board: Biggest risers and fallers in updated prospect rankings

With the NBA’s annual draft mix, the NCAA withdrawal deadline and the draft lottery behind us, we’re getting into the stretch run of the pre-draft course of and there are only a few weeks remaining till NBA Draft night time. Groups are finalizing their draft boards, gamers are making their ultimate pitches to groups within the type of exercises and the calm earlier than the draft storm is slowly constructing.
So with almost each significant pre-draft date in our rearview mirror (save for the NBA’s withdrawal deadline, which is June 13 at 5 p.m. ET), it is time to replace the CBS Sports activities NBA Draft Massive Board. We have had a prime 60, then a prime 75, and now armed with the complete listing of entrants, we’re increasing it to incorporate the highest 100 NBA Draft prospects. It is getting actual now, people.
I’ve ranked these gamers for months on finish, however on this replace I attempted to shake unfastened any preexisting notions I had about sure gamers and this draft class typically. It is essential to not let earlier biases or beliefs cloud a altering panorama, so this replace displays as a lot.
You may discover that regardless of this, the highest of my rankings have stagnated. The highest 5 is similar as our final Massive Board replace, however the again finish of the highest 10 has for fairly a while felt squishy, and it’s the place you may discover my contemporary look giving solution to some modifications on the board. And so two guys whose recreation I’ve taken a liking to and who seem among the many extra noticeable pre-draft risers – Ousmane Dieng and Dyson Daniels – scoot into the combo there.
Among the many fallers on this replace: two borderline lottery abilities in Ochai Agbaji and Jean Montero. Agbaji maintained his lottery rating at No. 14, however Montero has been steadily falling, and on this replace he is out of the primary spherical for now. That opened up house for Pat Baldwin Jr., E.J. Liddell and others to rise.
High 10 NBA Draft prospects
Try the full prime 100 NBA Draft prospect rankings right here
Massive Board risers
Ousmane Dieng, France
Present rank: 9 | Earlier rank: 26
This has been a sluggish construct up the board for Dieng for awhile now. Checks a ton of packing containers as an extended wing with main increase potential. At 6-foot-10 he has guard-like abilities on the perimeter and elite positional measurement and size. Coming off a robust season within the NBL with the New Zealand Breakers, and having solely turned 19 just a few weeks in the past, Dieng represents probably the most tantalizing developmental prospects within the draft. It is exhausting to think about he slips out of the lottery given his upside.
Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite
Present rank: 10 | Earlier rank: 17
For starters, the NBA Draft Mix undeniably did Daniels some good. He measured almost 6-Eight in sneakers with a wingspan only a contact above 6-10. Positionally he stacks up length-wise very effectively, and he passes the attention check. He is additionally had a robust month main as much as the draft, with ESPN’s Jonathon Givony going as far to say he is generating top-five pick buzz.
I am not fairly there, however I am not too far off. He has the scale, has the size, and most significantly has the sport to be a possible lotto decide. Protection has all the time been his calling card, however the extra I’ve watched the extra I have been impressed with him as a passer. He is a ball-mover and connector at worst and a dependable initiator at his greatest. His size, protection and playmaking open up an entire world of potentialities for him the place realistically he might play each spot within the backcourt.
Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee
Present rank: 20 | Earlier rank: 37
Main whiplash right here with Baldwin Jr., the one-and-done Milwaukee product who was as soon as prime 10 on the board earlier than falling to 37 – solely to leap up No. 20. So in case your neck is hurting, my sincerest apologies. He is a troublesome case to rank.
The knock on him has by no means been expertise. He is an ultra-skilled shooter at his measurement. It has been about his well being; he missed most of his senior season in highschool with an harm and was suffering from harm in faculty, too.
If wholesome, he is a transparent first-round expertise. So even when there’s official questions on his medicals, I really feel it is applicable to rank him primarily based on the presumption of fine well being. Finally it might come all the way down to the danger a group is keen to tackle. And, finally, a 6-10 ahead with a virtually 7-2 wingspan who has a clean, fast launch and may house the ground is somebody groups are going to be pleased to guess on – and doubtlessly sooner than you would possibly anticipate. If in 4 years this seems like a miss, will probably be due to well being and never due to his recreation.
Need extra evaluation of the highest prospects within the NBA Draft? Pay attention under and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast the place we take a deep dive on the highest gamers heading to the following stage.
Orlando Robinson, Fresno State
Present rank: 27 | Earlier rank: 64
I am on an island right here with Robinson, who just isn’t a consensus prime 60 prospect not to mention a prime 30 expertise – however hey, this island was made for a 7-footer. It is kinda good!
Robinson improved in every of his three seasons at Fresno State and showcased a bit of of the whole lot final season. Can put the ball on the ground and create. Good floor-spacer. Actually agile. Cellular bigs like him get drafted. He isn’t probably the most vertical massive, he performed three seasons in faculty and his shot-blocking is missing – all slight dings that could be a turn-off for groups. However he is a top-30 man to me and somebody who, in a draft that does not have a ton of high quality facilities, groups must be giving a tough have a look at late within the first or within the second spherical.
Massive Board fallers
Jean Montero, Additional time Elite
Present rank: 35 | Earlier rank: 20
What Montero can do off the dribble in blowing by defenders and creating is particular. He is a bursty athlete who can at any time unfurl a hesitation pull-up or come again at you by simply blazing by a defender. His deal with is crisp and he reads defenses at a excessive stage.
What Montero cannot do is the dangle up right here for me. Measured 6-1 with out sneakers on the mix, fourth-shortest. Not a terrific defender. Would not have a ton of size. Even when he blows by defenders, ending within the bushes just isn’t his sturdy go well with (although he does have good contact).
Montero might simply nonetheless go nearer to 20, the place he was beforehand ranked, than 35, the place he is at the moment ranked, however smaller guards do not have an enormous hit price as it’s and he does not have elite positional measurement/size nor defensive upside, which I believe raises some actual questions on his viability as a first-rounder.
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Present rank: 39 | Earlier rank: 28
Within the NBA, one elite ability sometimes lands you an extended profession within the NBA. So Kessler’s shot-blocking – after rating first in faculty basketball in block price final season – ought to at worst give him an opportunity to stay within the NBA.
How Kessler stands out within the NBA in different sides of the sport – even on protection simply outdoors the paint – is a bigger concern. His foot pace is sluggish. Getting him defending in house is a recipe for fulfillment. He blocks and impacts pictures even in some conditions on the perimeter due to his closing pace and size, however how will his recreation translate to the NBA?
Clearly, I am skeptical. Crew match for him will probably be key. He wants the fitting scenario and he’ll all the time be a contact restricted along with his mobility. He overcame that and thrived at Auburn, however doing so on the subsequent stage is a more durable climb.
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL