2022 NBA Finals betting odds: Warriors open as minus-155 favorites over Celtics

The Golden State Warriors have opened the NBA Finals as a minus-155 favourite over the Boston Celtics at Caesars Sportsbook. Which means a guess of $155 on Golden State would web a revenue of $100. Boston is at present a plus-135 underdog, which means a $100 guess on the Celtics would web a $135 revenue. As well as, Caesars has supplied traces on every attainable actual end result of the sequence.

Consequence Odds Warriors win 4-0 +1200 Warriors win 4-1 +500 Warriors win 4-2 +550 Warriors win 4-3 +325 Celtics win 4-0 +1500 Celtics win 4-1 +900 Celtics win 4-2 +350 Celtics win 4-3 +600

Caesars has supplied quite a few methods to guess on this sequence. Listed here are another notable choices:

The present sequence line is Warriors -1.5 video games, which means if you happen to guess that line, you’d want Golden State to win in six or fewer video games. Nevertheless, if you happen to’re snug risking a seven-game sequence, you may get plus-160 odds on that line. Celtics +1.5 video games has minus-190 odds hooked up.

Jayson Tatum is favored to steer the sequence in scoring (minus-120). Draymond Inexperienced is favored to steer the sequence in assists (plus-130). Al Horford is favored to steer the sequence in rebounds (plus-130).

Vegas expects the sequence to be a protracted one. You will get plus-175 odds on the sequence lasting seven video games and plus-190 odds on it lasting six. The chances begin to bounce at 5 video games, which might be guess at plus-300, and a four-game sweep would payout at plus-700.

The Warriors and Celtics break up the season sequence one recreation apiece. The Celtics are the one group with a successful report in opposition to the Warriors since Steve Kerr took over as head coach at 9-7, however Golden State has the home-court benefit and three further days of relaxation. This sequence might go both approach, which creates loads of alternative for you as a bettor to money in.