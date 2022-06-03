2022 NBA Finals: Bracket, games today, schedule, scores with Celtics facing Warriors for championship

The Golden State Warriors are again within the NBA Finals, and can tackle the Boston Celtics. For the sixth time in eight years and the primary time since 2019, the Warriors gained the Western Convention. This time, nevertheless, they discover themselves in a gap after Recreation 1 because the Celtics took Thursday night time’s recreation at Chase Heart 120-108.

The Celtics punched their ticket in after placing away the Miami Warmth in seven video games to win the Japanese Convention finals.

The complete 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week’s Finals schedule might be discovered beneath. Each recreation on ABC might be streamed through fuboTV (Get entry now).

Upcoming Finals schedule

(All occasions U.S./Japanese)

Thursday, June 2

Recreation 1: Celtics 120, Warriors 108

Sunday, June 5

Recreation 2: Warriors vs. Celtics, Eight p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Wednesday, June 8

Recreation 3: Celtics vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Friday, June 10

Recreation 4: Celtics vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Monday, June 13

*Recreation 5: Warriors vs. Celtics, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Thursday, June 16

*Recreation 6: Celtics vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Sunday, June 19

*Recreation 7: Warriors vs. Celtics, Eight p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)