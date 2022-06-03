2022 NBA Finals predictions: Expert picks for Warriors vs. Celtics in series that could be instant classic

The 2022 NBA Finals matchup is ready, and it has the potential to be a basic collection between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. Sport 1 is ready for Thursday in San Francisco. These two groups are extraordinarily evenly matched. Personally, I consider the Celtics are so nicely geared up to defend Golden State’s movement-based offense that they’re going to prevail in a seven-game warfare.
Not everybody agrees with me. You definitely cannot fault anybody leaning towards a Warriors crew that has appeared in six of the final eight NBA Finals and picked up three championships with the Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Inexperienced core.
With that in thoughts, listed here are our workers predictions.
NBA Finals picks: Warriors vs. Celtics
Reiter’s choose: Warriors in 6. Golden State has reclaimed its championship mojo, a renaissance that may proceed in a hard-fought collection that may see Steph Curry & Co. declare a fourth championship. Sure, the Celtics have a world-class protection — one which up to now this postseason has made Kevin Durant look pedestrian, that made two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo markedly much less environment friendly, and that at instances turned the Miami Warmth’s offense into a humiliation. However the Warriors have the solutions in Steph, Klay, Poole, and Wiggins — gamers who will fireplace an offense that may discover its means by way of, and over, Boston. Throw in a Golden State protection that was the common season’s greatest, and probably the most spectacular championship in Warriors historical past is just some weeks away.
Quinn’s choose: Warriors in 7. This collection is a toss-up. The defenses that succeed in opposition to Golden State are those with out weak hyperlinks. Boston has none. If Andrew Wiggins can deal with Luka Doncic, he can deal with Jayson Tatum. If Boston was afraid to go at Bam Adebayo on switches, it will keep away from Draymond Inexperienced just like the plague. Boston would not rebound nicely sufficient to power Golden State to play large when it would not need to. Gary Payton II’s return goes to result in a variety of the turnovers Miami was simple factors final spherical, however the Warriors, just like the Celtics, have a irritating capability for nonsense and can give Boston again a lot of these factors. I am leaning towards the Warriors very, very barely due to three quite simple benefits. Golden State will get Sport 7 at residence. Golden State begins this collection with three further days of relaxation. Golden State, by the thinnest of margins, has the perfect participant within the collection. That is it. If Robert Williams III and Marcus Good can return to one thing resembling full power, I’d flip. However for now? I give Golden State a tiny edge.
Ward-Henninger’s choose: Warriors in 7. The Warriors have not seen a protection just like the Celtics. The Celtics have not seen an offense just like the Warriors. So who wins out? On the finish of the day, I’ve to present Golden State the sting in crunch-time execution based mostly on the way in which each have performed up to now within the playoffs. I’d overrate expertise, however the cliché “championship DNA” has proven itself for the Warriors a number of instances this postseason. Add in the truth that Gary Payton II is likely to be wholesome for the Finals to make life hell for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics offense, and I believe Golden State has the slight edge with home-court benefit. On the opposite aspect, Robert Williams’ well being is a large wild card, but it surely’s fairly clear that he is not at 100 %, which makes issues considerably extra manageable for the Warriors’ offense. Both means, I predict a protracted collection with some large leads on either side, significantly within the early video games.
Maloney’s choose: Celtics in 6. This collection genuinely appears to be a toss-up, with most leaning towards the Warriors as a consequence of their expertise and home-court benefit. That is all affordable and it is onerous to argue in opposition to. On the identical time, this Celtics crew has responded to each single problem thrown its means over the previous weeks and months, and is the one crew with a successful document in opposition to the Warriors since Steve Kerr took over in 2014. The Celtics have the precise personnel essential to decelerate the Warriors’ offensive assault, and their protection, which has been spectacular all postseason, will carry them to Banner No. 18.
Wimbish’s choose: Warriors in 7. The Celtics’ journey to the Finals has been massively spectacular, however they have not confronted an offense near what the Warriors current. On the flip aspect of that, the Warriors have not confronted a protection as versatile and switch-heavy because the Celtics. You might actually go both means with this matchup as a result of there’s legitimate causes for selecting every crew, however I belief Golden State’s capacity to lock in when wanted and put factors on the board in a rush.
Botkin’s choose: Celtics in 7. The Celtics are completely geared up to defend Golden State’s off-ball motion, they usually can beat the Warriors on the offensive glass, particularly when Golden State is not enjoying Kevon Looney, which provides up over the course of a collection. Golden State is susceptible to turnovers, and Boston might trigger a bunch. Golden State will not apply the identical sort of perimeter stress as Miami did on Boston’s ball-handlers, and Steph Curry goes to get hunted defensively. Jayson Tatum has turn into terrific at making performs out of double groups, so looking that matchup ought to produce loads of open 3-point seems for the Celtics. All of this, in my thoughts, can be simply barely sufficient for Boston to edge the Warriors. And sure, I perceive this prediction means they should win a Sport 7 on the Warriors’ residence ground. Cleveland did it in 2016, and Boston has what it takes to do it once more in 2022.
Herbert’s choose: Celtics in 7. Within the common season, these have been the 2 greatest defensive groups within the league. Elite on offense, too, when their greatest gamers have been on the courtroom. Each groups can get sloppy with the ball, although, and go chilly for a number of irritating minutes at a time, regardless of all of their offensive expertise. When the Warriors have the ball, can their motion create the identical type of confusion it normally does? This can be a problem in opposition to a protection that mixes the perfect qualities of the 2018 Rockets and the 2019 Raptors. And when the Celtics have the ball, will their matchup-hunting be as efficient because it was in earlier rounds? Golden State is nicely practiced in coping with groups going after Stephen Curry, and there will not be many different targets if Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter can be found. I am leaning towards Boston, ever so barely, largely as a result of I picked them to beat the Warriors within the Finals six weeks in the past and it seems like I ought to persist with that. But in addition as a result of Jordan Poole, an important a part of Golden State’s offense, goes to be picked on relentlessly, and Boston’s playmakers will not have that drawback.
Kaskey-Blomain’s choose: Warriors in 7. Each of those groups are deep, well-coached and get after it defensively. Throughout the common season, the Celtics had the league’s highest-rated protection, whereas the Warriors have been proper behind them at No. 2. So, we will most likely count on near-elite protection from each squads. Thus, the distinction within the collection might come on the offensive finish, the place the Warriors look like a bit higher. Golden State has extra threats on the offensive finish, together with one of many hardest gamers in the complete league to protect in Stephen Curry. The Warriors even have a confirmed system that has supplied them with previous playoff success. Boston’s offense is not battle-tested on the highest degree like Golden State’s, which brings us to the expertise difficulty. 5 gamers within the collection have Finals expertise, and all 5 of them are on Golden State. Moreover, Steve Kerr can be teaching in his sixth NBA Finals, whereas Ime Udoka can be teaching his first. That giant benefit in expertise ought to work within the Warriors’ favor.
