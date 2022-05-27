Sports

2022 NBA Finals schedule: Dates, times, TV channel, live stream as Warriors await Celtics or Heat

May 27, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
The Golden State Warriors will face either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA Finals, which start Thursday, June 2. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Warriors are back in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight seasons after ousting the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic in the Western Conference finals. 

In the East, the Celtics host the Heat in Game 6 on Friday night, looking to close things out at home. The Warriors, meanwhile, will have a week off before hosting Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

All available dates and matchups for the 2022 NBA playoff schedule can be found below. Every game on ESPN or ABC can be streamed via fubo TV (Try for free). 

NBA conference finals schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Thursday, May 26
Game 5: Warriors 120, Mavericks 110

Friday, May 27
Game 6: Celtics vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fubo TV)

Sunday, May 29
*Game 7: Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/fubo TV)

NBA Finals schedule

Wednesday, June 2
Game 1: Warriors vs. Celtics/Heat, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Sunday, June 5
Game 2: Warriors vs. Celtics/Heat, 8 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)  

Wednesday, June 8
Game 3: Celtics/Heat vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)  

Friday, June 10
Game 4: Celtics/Heat vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)  

Monday, June 13
*Game 5: Warriors vs. Celtics/Heat, 9 p.m. ET  (ABC/fubo TV)  

Thursday, June 16
*Game 6: Celtics/Heat vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)  

Sunday, June 19
*Game 7: Warriors vs. Celtics/Heat, 8 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)  

*If necessary

NBA playoff scores, results

Wednesday, May 25
Game 5: Celtics 93, Heat 80

Tuesday, May 24
Game 4: Mavericks 119, Warriors 109  

Monday, May 23
Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 82

Sunday, May 22
Game 3: Warriors 109, Mavericks 100

Saturday, May 21
Game 3: Heat 109, Celtics 103

Friday, May 20
Game 2: Warriors 126, Mavericks 117  

Thursday, May 19
Game 2: Celtics 127, Heat 102  

Wednesday, May 18
Game 1: Warriors 112, Mavericks 87

Tuesday, May 17
Game 1: Heat 118, Celtics 107

Sunday, May 15
Game 7: Celtics 109, Bucks 81
Game 7: Mavericks 123, Suns 90

Friday, May 13
Game 6: Celtics 108, Bucks 95
Game 6: Warriors 100, Grizzlies 96

Thursday, May 12
Game 6: Heat 99, 76ers 90
Game 6: Mavericks 113, Suns 86   

Wednesday, May 11
Game 5: Bucks 110, Celtics 107    
Game 5: Grizzlies 134, Warriors 95

Tuesday, May 10
Game 5: Heat 120, 76ers 85
Game 5: Suns 110, Mavericks 80

Monday, May 9
Game 4: Celtics 116, Bucks 108  
Game 4: Warriors 101, Grizzlies 98

Sunday, May 8
Game 4: Mavericks 111, Suns 101
Game 4: 76ers 116, Heat 108

Saturday, May 7
Game 3: Bucks 103, Celtics 101
Game 3: Warriors 142, Grizzlies 112

Friday, May 6
Game 3: 76ers 99, Heat 79
Game 3: Mavericks 103, Suns 94

Wednesday, May 4
Game 2: Heat 119, 76ers 103
Game 2: Suns 129, Mavericks 109

Tuesday, May 3
Game 2: Celtics 109, Bucks 86
Game 2: Grizzlies 106, Warriors 101 

Monday, May 2
Game 1: Heat 106, 76ers 92
Game 1: Suns 121, Mavericks 114

Sunday, May 1
Game 1: Bucks 101, Celtics 89
Game 1: Warriors 117, Grizzlies 116

Friday, April 29
Game 6: Grizzlies 114, Timberwolves 106

Thursday, April 28
Game 6: 76ers 132, Raptors 97
Game 6: Suns 115, Pelicans 109
Game 6: Mavericks 98, Jazz 96  

Wednesday, April 27
Game 5: Bucks 116, Bulls 100  
Game 5: Warriors 102, Nuggets 98

Tuesday, April 26
Game 5: Heat 97, Hawks 94
Game 5: Grizzlies 111, Timberwolves 109
Game 5: Suns 112, Pelicans 97

Monday, April 25
Game 4: Celtics 116, Nets 112
Game 5: Raptors 101, 76ers 88 
Game 5: Jazz 102, Mavericks 77

Sunday, April 24
Game 4: Bucks 119, Bulls 95
Game 4: Nuggets 126, Warriors 121
Game 4: Heat 110, Hawks 86
Game 4: Pelicans 118, Suns 103

Saturday, April 23
Game 4: Raptors 110, 76ers 102
Game 4: Jazz 100, Mavericks 99
Game 3: Celtics 109, Nets 103
Game 4: Timberwolves 119, Grizzlies 118

Friday, April 22
Game 3: Hawks 111, Heat 110
Game 3: Bucks 111, Bulls 81
Game 3: Suns 114, Pelicans 111

Thursday, April 21
Game 3: Grizzlies 104, Timberwolves 95
Game 3: Mavericks 126, Jazz 118
Game 3: Warriors, 118 Nuggets 113

Wednesday, April 20
Game 2: Celtics 114, Nets 107
Game 3: 76ers 104, Raptors 101 (OT)
Game 2: Bulls 114, Bucks 110

Tuesday, April 19
Game 2: Heat 115, Hawks 105
Game 2: Grizzlies 124, Timberwolves 96
Game 2: Pelicans 125, Suns 114

Monday, April 18
Game 2: 76ers 112, Raptors 97
Game 2: Mavericks 110, Jazz 104
Game 2: Warriors 126, Nuggets 106

Sunday, April 17
Game 1: Heat 115, Hawks 91
Game 1: Celtics 115, Nets 114
Game 1: Bucks 93, Bulls 86
Game 1: Suns 110, Pelicans 99

Saturday, April 16 (Start of NBA playoffs)
Game 1: Jazz 99, Mavericks 93
Game 1: Timberwolves 130, Grizzlies 117
Game 1: 76ers 131, Raptors 111
Game 1: Warriors 123, Nuggets 107

Friday, April 15 (Play-in tournament)
Hawks 107, Cavaliers 101
Pelicans 105, Clippers 101

Wednesday, April 13 (Play-in tournament)
Hawks 132, Hornets 103
Pelicans 113, Spurs 103

Tuesday, April 12 (Play-in tournament)
Nets 115, Cavaliers 108
Timberwolves 109, Clippers 104





